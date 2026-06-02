Wedding season is here. We've put together a selection of gifts that would be well received by Fieldy types.

So what to do for a wedding gift? Etiquette suggests you should always send a present to the happy couple when you receive an invitation, even if you can’t attend. If there is a wedding list, you could browse through it and make your contribution. Alternatively, if the matrimonially-minded pair are Fieldy types who are fans of the rural life, one of the following might suit perfectly.

Companionable competition. A stylish yet timeless backgammon set which will offer hours of entertainment.

Sorrento backgammon set £425

Jonathan Adler

What better to mark the occasion than the gift of a bench? The perfect place to ponder in the garden. From a company that can personalise just about anything, this bijou, two-seater bench is made from sturdy teak so will weather beautifully.

Parkland Bench ‘Snuggle’ from £1,100

The Oak & Rope Company

Married life is certain to be full of picnics for outdoorsy sorts. This smart wicker hamper with handles has a zipped top to ensure goodies stay cool, whether the picnic vibe is riverside or point-to-point.

Dorset insulated picnic hamper £78

Inkerman

The perfect coffee for two and not a service station stop-off in sight. A compact kit containing two mugs, a reusable filter and dripper. Simply add ground coffee and hot water for a caffeine hit on the go.

Nest pour-over coffee kit £80

VSSL

We love wild flowers for pepping up spaces on flower beds and transforming quiet corners. Perennial and annual (16 in total) wildflower seed mixes provide a colourful display from June until October. Packed into spent shotgun cartridges, they are bang-on gifts for hosts and pollinators alike.

Wildflower meadow seed gift box £42.50

Natural Shoots

From field to fork. Josephine Jenno’s inspiration for these plates was the Spanish royal family’s service on display at the Museo Nacional del Prado. Handcrafted in Portugal and dishwasher safe, they pair perfectly with partridge dessert plates.

Pheasant Poetry dinner plates £144 (set of four)

Casa by JJ

Perfect for future point-to-point picnics, summer events, shoot day elevenses, sports day, regattas, cricket matches and much more. Solid and spacious – this mighty cool box holds up to 54 cans – in a vast array of colours.

Tundra 45 cool box £325

Yeti

A small but thoughtful gift. Screen-printed by hand in the UK on natural cotton, these 45cm-square napkins are perfect beside the sea and when wishing you are. Other designs available.

Seafood napkin gift set £55

Lottie Day

An ideal set to see a happy couple through the whole season from Henley to Burghley via Royal Ascot.

Safari dining £442.70 (for four full-size safari chairs and 120cm-long folding rool-top table)

The Well heeled Hippy Store

This galvanised steel boot washer with traditional Georgian styling would not disgrace the smartest entrance. Ideal for anyone hunting the clean boot.

Boot washer £475

Lesser Spotted

Handmade in Italy, these glasses make any drink worth toasting – even mocktails. And the pretty coloured bowls help guests keep track of their drink.

Ravel glasses £215 for six

Creart

And finally

How about a subscription to The Field magazine for the new couple? It really is the gift that goes on giving, arriving through the letterbox every month, rain or shine.