Point to point fixtures: March 2017

Point to point fixtures for March 2017. The calendar is filling up with point to point racing dates countrywide

Point to point fixtures for March 2017 are brought together in one place so you can plan your sporting weekends. If you are missing your hunting in the off season be sure to lend support to your local pack by tipping up, rain or shine, with enough readies for £2 each way and a boot full of goodies. If you need inspiration try our pheasant stock recipe pepped up with a dash of sherry, or delicious (and terribly moreish) venison sausage rolls recipe.

WHERE TO GO POINT TO POINTING IN MARCH 2017

Sunday 5th March 2017

Derwent

Charm Park, Yorkshire. YO13 9QU.

Mid Devon

Black Forest Lodge, 5m S of Exeter. EX6 8HR.

Mid Surrey Farmers Drag

Godstone, Surrey. RH9 8DB.

Ross Harriers

Garnons, 8m W of Hereford. HR4 7JX.

College Valley & North Northumberland

Alnwick, Northumberland. NE66 3AE.

Saturday 11th March 2017

Cumberland Farmers

Dalston, Cumbria. CA5 7JA

East Devon point to point

Bishops Court. ½m SW of Ottery St Mary. EX11 1RJ.

South Wold point to point

Revesby Park, Revesby, Boston, Lincs, PE22 7NB

Sunday 12th March 2017

Bicester with Whaddon Chase point to point

Whitfield, Northamptonshire. NN13 5TQ.

Blackmore & Sparkford Vale point to point

Charlton Horethorne, Somerset. DT9 4LJ.

Curre & Llangibby

Howick. 2m W of Chepstow. NP16 6BL.

Flint & Denbigh point to point

Bangor-on-Dee, Clwyd. LL13 0DA.

Hampshire

Hackwood Park, Hampshire. RG25 2JZ.

Holderness point to point

Dalton Park, Yorkshire. HU17 7PW.

Suffolk

Ampton, Suffolk. IP31 1NS.

Saturday 18th March 2017

Crawley & Horsham point to point

Parham, Sussex. RH20 2ER.

High Easter Racing Club

High Easter, Essex, 8m NW of Chelmsford nr A1060 (Exit 8, M11)

Hurworth point to point

Hutton Rudby, Yorkshire. TS15 0JL.

Quantock Staghounds

Cothelstone, Somerset. 2m NE of Bishops Lydeard off A358

Sunday 19th March 2017

Brecon & Talybont point to point

Llanfrynach, Brecon. LD3 7AX.

Dart Vale & Haldon Harriers

Buckfastleigh, Devon. TQ11 0LT.

Duke of Buccleuch’s point to point

Friars Haugh, Borders. TD5 8LS.

Oakley

Brafield-on-the-Green, Northamptonshire. 1m S of village.

Saturday 25th March 2017

Badsworth & Bramham Moor Hounds point to point

Askham Bryan College, Askham Bryan, York, YO23 3FR

Belvoir point to point

Garthorpe, Leicestershire. LE14 2RS.

Glamorgan

Ystradowen, Vale of Glamorgan. CF71 7TA.

Lanarkshire & Renfrewshire point to point

Overton. Lanarkshire. ML8 5QF.

Puckeridge

Horseheath, Cambridgeshire. CB21 4QF.

VWH point to point

Siddington, Wiltshire. 2m S of Cirencester

Wilton

Milborne St Andrew, Dorset. Nr A354 ½m SE of village.

Sunday 26th March 2017

Lamerton

Kilworthy, Devon. PL19 0JZ.

Ledbury

Maisemore Park, Gloucestershire. 3m NW of Gloucester.

Mendip Farmers

Ston Easton, Somerset. 8m N of Shepton Mallet.

Old Surrey, Burstow & West Kent

Brookers Farm, Penshurst, Kent. 3m SW of Penshurst.