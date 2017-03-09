Point to point fixtures: March 2017

Point to point fixtures for March 2017. The calendar is filling up with point to point racing dates countrywide
Point to point fixtures for March 2017 are brought together in one place so you can plan your sporting weekends. If you are missing your hunting in the off season be sure to lend support to your local pack by tipping up, rain or shine, with enough readies for £2 each way and a boot full of goodies. If you need inspiration try our pheasant stock recipe pepped up with a dash of sherry, or delicious (and terribly moreish) venison sausage rolls recipe.
WHERE TO GO POINT TO POINTING IN MARCH 2017
Sunday 5th March 2017
Derwent
Charm Park, Yorkshire. YO13 9QU.
Mid Devon
Black Forest Lodge, 5m S of Exeter. EX6 8HR.
Godstone, Surrey. RH9 8DB.
Ross Harriers
Garnons, 8m W of Hereford. HR4 7JX.
College Valley & North Northumberland
Alnwick, Northumberland. NE66 3AE.
Saturday 11th March 2017
Cumberland Farmers
Dalston, Cumbria. CA5 7JA
Bishops Court. ½m SW of Ottery St Mary. EX11 1RJ.
Revesby Park, Revesby, Boston, Lincs, PE22 7NB
Sunday 12th March 2017
Bicester with Whaddon Chase point to point
Whitfield, Northamptonshire. NN13 5TQ.
Blackmore & Sparkford Vale point to point
Charlton Horethorne, Somerset. DT9 4LJ.
Curre & Llangibby
Howick. 2m W of Chepstow. NP16 6BL.
Flint & Denbigh point to point
Bangor-on-Dee, Clwyd. LL13 0DA.
Hampshire
Hackwood Park, Hampshire. RG25 2JZ.
Holderness point to point
Dalton Park, Yorkshire. HU17 7PW.
Suffolk
Ampton, Suffolk. IP31 1NS.
Saturday 18th March 2017
Crawley & Horsham point to point
Parham, Sussex. RH20 2ER.
High Easter Racing Club
High Easter, Essex, 8m NW of Chelmsford nr A1060 (Exit 8, M11)
Hurworth point to point
Hutton Rudby, Yorkshire. TS15 0JL.
Cothelstone, Somerset. 2m NE of Bishops Lydeard off A358
Sunday 19th March 2017
Brecon & Talybont point to point
Llanfrynach, Brecon. LD3 7AX.
Dart Vale & Haldon Harriers
Buckfastleigh, Devon. TQ11 0LT.
Duke of Buccleuch’s point to point
Friars Haugh, Borders. TD5 8LS.
Brafield-on-the-Green, Northamptonshire. 1m S of village.
Saturday 25th March 2017
Badsworth & Bramham Moor Hounds point to point
Askham Bryan College, Askham Bryan, York, YO23 3FR
Belvoir point to point
Garthorpe, Leicestershire. LE14 2RS.
Glamorgan
Ystradowen, Vale of Glamorgan. CF71 7TA.
Lanarkshire & Renfrewshire point to point
Overton. Lanarkshire. ML8 5QF.
Puckeridge
Horseheath, Cambridgeshire. CB21 4QF.
VWH point to point
Siddington, Wiltshire. 2m S of Cirencester
Wilton
Milborne St Andrew, Dorset. Nr A354 ½m SE of village.
Sunday 26th March 2017
Lamerton
Kilworthy, Devon. PL19 0JZ.
Ledbury
Maisemore Park, Gloucestershire. 3m NW of Gloucester.
Mendip Farmers
Ston Easton, Somerset. 8m N of Shepton Mallet.
Old Surrey, Burstow & West Kent
Brookers Farm, Penshurst, Kent. 3m SW of Penshurst.