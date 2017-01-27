Game soup. Simple elevenses for a chilly day

A warming lunch when the weather worsens is simply not enough, elevenses is vital to keeping spirits high. Tom Godber-Ford Moore's game soup is the only offering worth serving on a cold winter's day

Elevenses is vital to keeping guns’ spirits high in the field, particularly when the weather turns inclement. Tom Godber-Ford Moore has catered almost 3,000 shoot days and knows a thing or two about keeping a team of guns happy, especially in tempestuous conditions. His game soup is nothing short of a miracle worker when the weather takes a turn for the worse. And it uses odd bits that you may have otherwise given to the animals. Served with a good glug of sherry, this game soup is guaranteed to cheer even the most frostbitten guns.

For more soups, try our Lebanese pheasant broth and put an unexpected Middle Eastern twist on your game. It is warming but not too filling. Ideal as a mid-morning snack, either snaffled in the kitchen before lunchtime or shared with the team of guns in the field. And there will still be enough pheasant leftover to make a tasty supper. Read the top 10 best pheasant recipes for ideas to wow your guests.

GAME SOUP

This game soup works miracles on a cold day. It is simple to make and can be made with odd bits you may have otherwise given to the animals.

Serves 10

At least 6 partridge/pheasant carcasses

A carrier bag full of mixed vegetable trimmings

8 litres water

100g tomato purée

2 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp salt

6 tbsp Worcester sauce

Chilli/normal sherry and tabasco to serve

Put the carcasses into an oven set to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6 for 20 minutes until browned.

Transfer to a large pan, add the veg trimmings and water and bring to the boil, then turn down to simmer for three hours.

Strain the liquid and then reduce on a high heat by half.

Next wWhisk in the other ingredients. You may like to adjust the seasoning/spice to taste.

Be sure to serve with a good glug of sherry – the soup is made for it.