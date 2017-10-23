Don't let muddy moors or freezing foreshores spoil your day. Ensure you are suitably shod with The Field's top ten best gumboots
Quintessentially British and remarkably useful, gumboots are essential kit in the field. From smart Le Chameaus to lightweight Muck Boots or staple Hunters, they suit every field occasion and condition. But which are the best? From Dunlops to Dubarrys, be suitably shod this season with The Field’s pick of the best gumboots.
THE TOP TEN BEST GUMBOOTS
Every foray into the field requires appropriate footwear. There’s nothing like squelching to the peg to ruin a day. Gumboots are quintessentially British and entirely indispensable to sporting life. Whether you want to nab a bargain with Dunlops or rely on a staple pair of Hunters, you can’t go wrong with The Field’s pick of the best gumboots.
AIGLE, PARCOURS 2
House-style boot. Offering exceptional comfort, this is the first anti-fatigue boot, allowing you to walk all day without getting tired.
Price £125
www.aigle.com
ARXUS, PRIMO NORD
Back zip makes for supreme practicality.
Price £230
Tel 07765 465174
www.hammondsporting.co.uk
DUBARRY, GALWAY
The ultimate leather country boot. Available for men and women in a variety of fits.
Price £329
Tel 01608 677622
www.dubarryboots.com
DUNLOP, PRICEMASTOR
Bogs as standard. Excellent all-purpose boots to keep the wet out and the mud off.
Price £15
www.gooutdoors.co.uk
GUMLEAF, INVICTA SIDE-VENT
North Norfolk’s real hidden gem. Designed for style, comfort and durability.
Price £120
Tel 01692 536777
www.gumleaf.com
HUNTER BOOTS, ARGYLL
The black boot by every farm door.
Price £55
Tel 0330 333 4290
www.hunterboots.com
LE CHAMEAU, CHASSEUR
The leather-lined classic boot.
Price £340
Tel 0330 331 0707
www.lechameau.com
MUCK BOOTS, CHORE HI
Lightweight, flexible and waterproof.
Price £100
Tel 0800 587 0509
www.muckbootcompany.co.uk
MUSTO, BRAMPTON SIDE ZIP
Supple rubber with unique Musto sole.
Price £175
Tel 01268 495824
www.musto.com
GRUBS BOOTS, SNOWLINE
Serious performance boot from this family footwear stable.
Price £97
Tel 01204 567700
www.grubswarehouse.com