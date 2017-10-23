The top ten best gumboots

Don't let muddy moors or freezing foreshores spoil your day. Ensure you are suitably shod with The Field's top ten best gumboots

Quintessentially British and remarkably useful, gumboots are essential kit in the field. From smart Le Chameaus to lightweight Muck Boots or staple Hunters, they suit every field occasion and condition. But which are the best? From Dunlops to Dubarrys, be suitably shod this season with The Field’s pick of the best gumboots.

THE TOP TEN BEST GUMBOOTS

Every foray into the field requires appropriate footwear. There’s nothing like squelching to the peg to ruin a day. Gumboots are quintessentially British and entirely indispensable to sporting life. Whether you want to nab a bargain with Dunlops or rely on a staple pair of Hunters, you can’t go wrong with The Field’s pick of the best gumboots.

AIGLE, PARCOURS 2
House-style boot. Offering exceptional comfort, this is the first anti-fatigue boot, allowing you to walk all day without getting tired.
Price £125
www.aigle.com

Best gumboots. Arxus

Back zip offers fetching design and supreme practicality in this Arxus boot.

ARXUS, PRIMO NORD
Back zip makes for supreme practicality.
Price £230
Tel 07765 465174
www.hammondsporting.co.uk

Best gumboots. Dubarry

Infinitely classic and stylish, you can’t go wrong with a pair of the Dubarry Galway boots.

DUBARRY, GALWAY
The ultimate leather country boot. Available for men and women in a variety of fits.
Price £329
Tel 01608 677622
www.dubarryboots.com

Best gumboots

You won’t get a better bargain than Dunlops.

DUNLOP, PRICEMASTOR
Bogs as standard. Excellent all-purpose boots to keep the wet out and the mud off.
Price £15
www.gooutdoors.co.uk

Best gumboots. Gumleaf

The Gumleaf Invicta Side-Vent boots are made with a neoprene lining for extra warmth.

GUMLEAF, INVICTA SIDE-VENT
North Norfolk’s real hidden gem. Designed for style, comfort and durability.
Price £120
Tel 01692 536777
www.gumleaf.com

Best gumboots. Hunter

The Argyll boots are made in heavy duty rubber.

HUNTER BOOTS, ARGYLL
The black boot by every farm door.
Price £55
Tel 0330 333 4290
www.hunterboots.com

Best gumboots. Le Chameau

Available in 8 calf fittings for an almost bespoke fit.

LE CHAMEAU, CHASSEUR
The leather-lined classic boot.
Price £340
Tel 0330 331 0707
www.lechameau.com

Best gumboots. Muck boots

These best-selling boots are excellent for the toughest of jobs.

MUCK BOOTS, CHORE HI
Lightweight, flexible and waterproof.
Price £100
Tel 0800 587 0509
www.muckbootcompany.co.uk

Best gumboots. Musto

These Musto boots use the highest percentage of natural rubber possible for unbeatable durability.

MUSTO, BRAMPTON SIDE ZIP
Supple rubber with unique Musto sole.
Price £175
Tel 01268 495824
www.musto.com

Best gumboots. Grubs boots

The Grubs Boots come with a fleece lining for extreme winter weather.

GRUBS BOOTS, SNOWLINE
Serious performance boot from this family footwear stable.
Price £97
Tel 01204 567700
www.grubswarehouse.com