By November, the game season feels very different to those first days of August and September.

The early anticipation has gone. The diary has filled, the boots have acquired a respectable coating of mud and the shooting coat has probably already been tested by at least one thoroughly unpleasant morning. Dogs are fitter, birds are wiser and most guns have had enough days out to know whether they are shooting well or whether things are not quite clicking.

That is part of the charm of the middle of the season.

Very few people shoot at their best every time they step on to a peg. There are days when everything seems to happen slowly and the gun comes naturally to the shoulder. Then there are those when perfectly shootable birds appear to have discovered an extra gear.

The temptation when form dips is to change everything. Choke, cartridge, technique and sometimes even the gun itself suddenly come under suspicion. More often than not, however, the answer is rather less dramatic.

Familiarity counts for a great deal

The middle of the season is a good time to simplify things. Use a gun you know, wear kit that does not distract you and choose a cartridge that gives you confidence. Removing unnecessary variables allows the mind to return to what really matters: watching the bird, moving well and making the shot without overthinking it.

Conditions are changing too. The mild days of early autumn begin to give way to colder mornings, heavier ground and more established birds. Shoots that felt quite forgiving earlier in the season can take on a different character as November progresses.

That does not necessarily mean reaching for something bigger or faster every time the weather turns. A well chosen cartridge should be appropriate for the gun, the day and the type of shooting in front of you. Consistency is often more useful than continually changing what goes into the chamber.

It is also at this point in the season that many guns begin to pay closer attention to the cartridges they are using. Lead alternatives are increasingly part of normal shoot day conversation rather than something reserved for another year. Steel and bismuth are now familiar choices for many, while developments in wad technology have given game shots considerably more choice than they had only a few seasons ago.

Eley Hawk’s Zenith range is one example of how that choice is developing. Zenith Steel Pro Eco and Zenith Bismuth Pro Eco provide two options for guns looking towards lead alternatives while retaining the performance expected from a premium game cartridge.

For anyone considering trying something different, this part of the season can actually be a useful time to do it. There are enough shooting days behind you to understand what you like, but plenty still ahead to become comfortable with something new. A conversation with a knowledgeable cartridge dealer or gunsmith is worth having, particularly when considering steel and the suitability of a particular gun.

Of course, cartridges alone will never cure a difficult day.

Sometimes the best response to missing a bird is simply to forget it. The next drive brings another peg, another bird and another opportunity to get things right. Shooting has a habit of rewarding those who do not dwell too long on what happened five minutes earlier.

And when things do come back together, there are few better feelings.

A clean shot on a testing pheasant, the dog returning with the retrieve and that quiet moment when you know everything worked exactly as it should. Those are the moments that keep people coming back season after season.

By November, the novelty of the new season may have faded, but something better has replaced it. The season has found its rhythm.

The trick is finding yours.

Find your local Eley Hawk stockist

Running low on cartridges or thinking about trying something different this season? Visit the Eley Hawk website to explore the game cartridge range, then use the dealer locator to find your nearest local stockist.