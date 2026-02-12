March’s issue of The Field is sure to set tails wagging across the land: it’s our gundog special packed with carefully curated, original canine content. We report from a shoot where gundogs and their trainers take centre stage and can hone their skills. Hugh van Cutsem questions what makes a ‘perfect’ peg dog, while Sue Knight celebrates the weimaraner and says there is more to this versatile dog than simply its striking good looks. We also launch our 2026 Top Dog Awards: a celebration of all dogs – regardless of form or function.

Miles Malone takes on the challenge of roost shooting, as Sarah Kate Byrne with the ladies of the Pytchley with Woodland at a picture-postcard Meet and we meet the dual champions of the turf: the farmer-trainers who produce not just food for the table but top racing prospects.

Gone Fishing is a television hit as beloved by anglers as those who’ve never picked up rod. John Bailey, the show’s fishing consultant and Field contributor, takes us exclusively behind the scenes. Another national favourite is curry and Harry Wallop delves into the history of the dish and how it became such a part of our culinary culture.

Enjoying the Six Nations? You’re not alone. The rugby and shooting worlds are strongly connected with a thread of tweed running through both which Rupert Bates investigates.

Plus, we’ve Will Garfitt, ‘Mad’ Jack Mytton, the latest sporting kit and all your favourites.