Eating "a deux" on the 14 February could be the most romantic way to spend time together, especially if it's a homecooked kitchen supper.

It’s time to forget set menus and restaurants crammed with couples (which tend to be overpriced and put far too much pressure on the occasion). Cooking supper at home is much more romantic and intimate. If you need ideas, The Field’s Valentine’s Day menu is guaranteed to impress.

Planning on taking the bull by the proverbial this Valentine’s Day? If your beau is a proper country person, nothing will woo them like a proposal in the field. Read about The Field men to have gone before on one muddy knee in best proposals in the field.

Valentine’s Day menu

Oysters are guaranteed to grab attention as your Valentine’s day menu starter (and are reputed to have particularly romantic properties). Rose Blackett-Ord’s grilled oysters with parsley, lemon and bacon are creamy and comforting for a cold February evening. And if your beau is not an oyster fan do not despair, scallops are a great alternative.

If you want to skip the oysters but have something fishy, then try our recipe for roast turbot with chickpeas.

But if you’ve still got some game in the freezer, make your Valentine’s Day supper the last hurrah to the season with Prue Coats’ parmesan pheasant breasts with crispy ham. This zingy game offering is the perfect dinner for two engaged in a rural romance. If that doesn’t tickle your tastebuds, read the top 10 best pheasant recipes for plenty of pheasant inspiration. But beware of the dreaded dry pheasant breasts, read the best way to cook pheasant breasts for Mike Robinson’s top tips to cook game to perfection.

And for a final flourish to The Field’s Valentine’s Day menu, Philippa Davis’ salted caramel chocolate mousse is a delicious sweet treat. Served with red roses and a chilled chocolate heart, nobody can accuse you of not trying.

This article was originally published in 2016 and has been updated.