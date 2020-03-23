The Field’s guide to non-panic buying

Don't sharpen your elbows at the local supermarket. From artisan cheese and heritage breed meat to Scottish smoked salmon and moreish fondant fancies, let The Field's choice of the best online food, delivered directly to your door, be your guide

Rather than pointless panic buying, The Field’s favourite foodie brands are fully stocked and can deliver straight to your door. Follow The Field’s guide to online food shopping for the finest cheese, meat, tea, sweet treats and everything else you need to see you through a long spring.

There is no better time to put the garden to work. Learn how to grow chillies, surprisingly simple and a satisfying way to add fire and flavour to home-cooked suppers. And start working your way through the frozen stock from the season. The Field’s top 10 best pheasant recipes has inspiration for simple, yet inventive, game suppers.

THE FIELD’S GUIDE TO ONLINE FOOD SHOPPING

There’s no need for pointless panic buying, but every reason to purchase proper food that is a treat to eat. These Field’s favourites have plenty of stock and efficient delivery services.

FOR SCOTTISH SMOKED SALMON: INVERAWE

One of the most renowned smokehouses in Scotland, Inverawe offer a range of smoked fish and meats as well as a useful ready to serve range. Their boxes make a special treat for a housebound friend – we particuarly like the Shrimp, Crab and Salmon Box, all deliciously potted in butter. Or cover all bases with The Favourites Box.

FOR FANCIES: BETTYS

A year-round favourite offering treats for every season, Bettys is perfect for sweet fix that doesn’t require wielding the wooden spoon oneself. Their Fondant Fancies are bestsellers with good reason – the zesty lemon variety are our favourite. Or order the iconic Fat Rascals – plump and fruity scones and now available as Gooey Rascals with a chocolatey centre.

FOR ARTISAN CHEESE: PAXTON & WHITFIELD

Whatever your cheese craving, you can rely on Paxton & Whitfield to have the goods. Shop their enormous selection by type, each order is hand-cut by expert cheesemongers and wrapped and packed for fresh, overnight delivery. We will be ordering the Truly Great Selection – five classic cheeses which make a thoughtful gift or excellent treat to self.

FOR SELF-ISOLATION SUPPERS: WILD AND GAME

Not-for-profit Wild and Game are renowned for their game twists on British classics, and their frozen ready meals are freezer essentials year-round (try the Pheasant Tikka Masala). For those that are housebound, they have launched a cut-price Self Isolate Pack. The pack includes fourteen frozen game dinners for just £25 – a superb initiative.

FOR REAL MEALS: DAYLESFORD

Daylesford’s farmshops remain open but we recommend ordering their ‘real meals’ online – award-winning broths, soups and sauces in an enormous variety of flavours, though the Organic Venison Ragu is our favourite. The online larder is also useful for stocking the pantry, try the Organic Rhubarb Compote as a breakfast accoutrement. Plus, the London-based Daylesford Delivered service is offering free delivery to addresses within 1km of their farmshops.

FOR PROPER MEAT: FARMISON & CO

Online Butcher of the Year Farmison & Co offer the very best of British meat, all cut fresh to order. Choose your favourite joint or try the chef prepared Oven-Ready range – we recommend the free range and fiery Bacon Wrapped Pork Fillet With Nduja. Or use their meat boxes to stock the freezer, for something a little different try the Whole Crispy Peking Style Duck.

FOR TEATIME TREATS: FORTNUM & MASON

Fortnum’s tea is world-famous with good reason. Take your pick from their enormous selection of single origin teas, rare varieties, home-grown blends and contemporary infusions – though Earl Grey Classic is a cupboard essential. Pair with our favourite Piccadilly Chocolate Pearl Biscuits to do teatime properly.

If you have a suggestion for a great company that will deliver straight to your door, with impeccable credentials and the best Field standards, then do send your suggestions to The Field team.