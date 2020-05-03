Trout and asparagus make wonderfully versatile ingredients for Philippa Davis' shakshuka - which may be served as brunch, lunch or a light supper

For something fantastically versatile, try Philippa Davis’ shakshuka with trout and asparagus. This can be served for brunch, lunch or even a light supper. Inspired by the Arabic dish that poaches eggs in a lightly spiced tomato sauce, make this supper seasonal by adding trout and asparagus.

Asparagus is one of our favourite ingredients of the season, and we have plenty more recipes for inspiration. Adding exotic flavours is an excellent way to cook British asparagus. Try plaice with ras el hanout and roasted asparagus for an unexpected African twist on the home-grown green beauties.

SHAKSHUKA WITH TROUT AND ASPARAGUS

This recipe is based on an Arabic dish that poaches eggs in a lightly spiced tomato sauce. It is one of my favourite dishes to serve for a brunch but works well for a lunch or light supper, too, You can serve it in the same dish you cook it in.

Serves 2

100g asparagus, tough ends remove then chopped in two vertically

2 tbsp olive oil

1 red pepper, deseeded and chopped into 1cm cubes

1 red onion, peeled and chopped into 1cm cubes

2 cloves garlic, peeled and finely chopped

1½ tsp whole cumin seeds

1 tsp ground coriander seeds

½ tsp hot paprika

1 x 400g tin chopped tomatoes

2 fillets of skinned and deboned trout, cut in half vertically

4 eggs

2 tbsp plain yogurt

1 tbsp chopped parsley

1 tbsp toasted almond flakes

Blanch the asparagus for a couple of minutes in boiling water, strain and leave to cool.

In a shallow pan that has a lid, gently sauté the peppers, onions and garlic in the olive oil till soft, about 10 minutes.

Add the cumin, coriander and paprika, cook for a couple more minutes then add the tinned tomatoes.

Season and simmer for 10 minutes, stirring regularly.

Stir the asparagus into the sauce and lay the trout fillets on top.

Make four well-spread-out wells in the sauce and crack the eggs in.

Turn the heat down low, place the lid on and cook for about five minutes or until the eggs and trout are just cooked. If the trout fillets are quite thick, cook them for a few minutes before adding eggs.

Top with the yogurt, parsley and almond flakes. Serve straight away with piles of bread.