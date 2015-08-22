Laying the table without salt and pepper is a sign of a good dinner ahead. The Field's smoked mackerel, orange and labneh salad is full of flavour and certianly won't need anything else added to it..





Smoked mackerel, orange and labneh salad is is an unusual but delicious dish to try. The unsubtle emulsion of mixing a smoky fish with a zesty organge gives a really exciting taste. Along with something hot, in this case chilli, and lots of sea salt, this smoked mackerel, orange and labneh salad will not disappoint.

Labneh is a strained Lebanese yoghurt that will really enhance the taste of your Smoked mackerel, orange and labneh salad. This fresh cheese originates from the Middle East and is very easy to make at home and is the perfect complement to this healthy fish dish. This recipe will make approximately 12 oz.

SMOKED MACKEREL, ORANGE AND LABNEH SALAD



Serves 12 alongside 1 or 2 main dishes

For the labneh

■ 1 litre plain yoghurt

■ 11⁄2 tsp fine sea-salt

For the salad

■ 6 oranges, skin and pith removed and thinly sliced (keep any juice for dressing)

■ 4 tbsp good, extra-virgin olive oil

■ 2 red chillies, halved, deseeded and thinly sliced

■ 1 cucumber, sliced into thin rounds

■ 6 baby gem leaves, separated

■ 2 tbsp finely chopped mint

■ 12 skinless fillets smoked mackerel, broken into large chunks

■ 3 tsp black onions seeds

To make the labneh, whisk the yoghurt and salt together. Lay a cheesecloth in a colander that’s set above a bowl. Pour in the salted yoghurt then bring up the sides of the cloth and tie into a bundle. Place a light weight ( a small plate, for example) on top and leave in the fridge to drain for 10 hours then scoop into a container until you’re ready to use it.

When ready to serve: in a large bowl whisk the juice from the oranges with the olive oil and some salt and pepper. Toss through the oranges, chilli, cucumber, lettuce, mint and mackerel. Pile the salad on to your platter with spoonfuls of labneh and sprinkle with onions seeds.

A great starter or good with other fish/ meat salads. pepper. Add everything else and mix thoroughly, box up and head for the hills. Good with fatty meats such as pulled pork.