Pheasant sausages. Game that goes with a bang

Game is not just for winter suppers, it makes excellent BBQ fare too. Raid your frozen stock and try these pheasant sausages

The spoils of the season are not just for winter suppers. If your freezer is still well-stocked with game, it will make excellent BBQ fare. And you can’t go far wrong with these pheasant sausages. If you over cater, they freeze exceptionally well and will see you through the summer.

It’s National BBQ Week, so there couldn’t be a better time to try your hand at game on the grill. Game is excellent with the smoky flavours of a BBQ. But it is less forgiving than other meats and can dry out. Impress every time, know the best cuts to use and perfect your technique, read best BBQ game recipes: The Field’s guide to National BBQ Week.

PHEASANT SAUSAGES

I have come up with a recipe in collaboration with my friend and master butcher, Alan Hayward of Vicars Game in Berkshire, that you can make at home or ask a butcher to do for you. If you offer to buy enough, your butcher will make them for you. After all, sausages freeze very well.

Makes several kilos

3 pheasants, boned out

1 chicken, boned out (skin on)

3 hot red or green chillis

1 bunch fresh coriander

75g (3oz) fresh ginger

2 limes

Sea salt and black pepper

100g (31⁄2oz) panko breadcrumbs

Sausage casings

Firstly, you must understand that these pheasant sausages will not be pheasant alone. You need some fat to make it work, and in this case we are going to use chicken. Do not remove the skin of the chicken, since that is where the fat lies.

For this recipe I am going to go to Thailand, and make a spiced Thai-style sausage, which really works.

Start by finely dicing the pheasant and chicken, making sure no shot gets into the mix. Place the meat in a large bowl. Finely chop the chilli, coriander stem and leaf, and dice the ginger as small as you can. It’s a good idea to use a fine grater. Grate the zest of the limes; add the juice and breadcrumbs. These ingredients go in a second bowl.

Run the meat once through a medium mincer, then mix with all the other ingredients by hand. Season evenly, with more salt than pepper.

Allow the mixture to rest for an hour, then make into sausages using fresh casings.

If you do not have a sausage machine or attachment (they are cheap and available), cross your friendly butcher’s palm with silver.

Allow the sausages to hang in a cold fridge for 24 hours before use. Cook as you would any good banger.