This Japanese-influenced dish combines crispy pheasant, a tangy sweet curry sauce and cabbage tossed in a sesame dressing says Philippa Davis. Serves four.
Pheasant katsu recipe
Ingredients
Sauce
- 50g tomato ketchup
- 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tbsp mirin
- 1 tbsp English honey
- 5g ginger, grated
Cabbage
- 300g green cabbage, very finely shredded
Dressing
- 3 tbsp sesame seeds
- 2 tbsp mayonnaise
- 2 tbsp rice vinegar
- 1½ tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tsp caster sugar
- ½ tsp mirin
- 1 tsp sesame oil
Pheasant katsu
- 4 pheasant breasts, skin removed
- 4 tbsp plain flour
- 1 egg, lightly beaten
- 50g panko breadcrumbs
- Oil for frying
To serve
- 1 lime, quartered
- 4 portions of rice
Sauce
Whisk the ingredients together. Set aside.
Cabbage
Plunge the cabbage into iced water for 15 minutes then drain well and pat dry.
Dressing
- Toast the sesame seeds in a dry frying pan on a low heat until just golden. Take off and roughly grind. Scoop into a bowl.
- Whisk in the rest of the ingredients and check the seasoning. Just before serving toss the cabbage in the dressing.
Pheasant katsu
- Butterfly the breast and then season.
- Place the flour, egg and breadcrumbs in separate bowls then season. Dip the breasts in the flour, egg and finally breadcrumbs.
- Add 2cm of oil to a pan on a mediumhigh heat. Fry the breasts until golden.
To serve
Slice the pheasant into thick strips. Serve with a dish of sauce, spoonful of cabbage, slice of lime and rice.