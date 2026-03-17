This Japanese-influenced dish combines crispy pheasant, a tangy sweet curry sauce and cabbage tossed in a sesame dressing says Philippa Davis. Serves four.

Pheasant katsu recipe

Ingredients

Sauce

50g tomato ketchup

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp mirin

1 tbsp English honey

5g ginger, grated

Cabbage

300g green cabbage, very finely shredded

Dressing

3 tbsp sesame seeds

2 tbsp mayonnaise

2 tbsp rice vinegar

1½ tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp caster sugar

½ tsp mirin

1 tsp sesame oil

Pheasant katsu

4 pheasant breasts, skin removed

4 tbsp plain flour

1 egg, lightly beaten

50g panko breadcrumbs

Oil for frying

To serve

1 lime, quartered

4 portions of rice

Sauce

Whisk the ingredients together. Set aside.

Cabbage

Plunge the cabbage into iced water for 15 minutes then drain well and pat dry.

Dressing

Toast the sesame seeds in a dry frying pan on a low heat until just golden. Take off and roughly grind. Scoop into a bowl. Whisk in the rest of the ingredients and check the seasoning. Just before serving toss the cabbage in the dressing.

Pheasant katsu

Butterfly the breast and then season. Place the flour, egg and breadcrumbs in separate bowls then season. Dip the breasts in the flour, egg and finally breadcrumbs. Add 2cm of oil to a pan on a mediumhigh heat. Fry the breasts until golden.

To serve

Slice the pheasant into thick strips. Serve with a dish of sauce, spoonful of cabbage, slice of lime and rice.