For an easy way to use up the last of the garden's raspberry harvest, try Philippa Davis' raspberry, cardamom and custard tart

Make a pretty pud with the last of the garden’s raspberry harvest. Philippa Davis’ raspberry, cardamom and custard tart is guaranteed to go down a treat. And if you don’t have any raspberries to hand, blackberries and currants work equally well.

RASPBERRY, CARDAMOM AND CUSTARD TART

This is a pretty and delicious way to use up the last of the summer raspberries from the garden, although it also works brilliantly with blackberries and currants.

300g shortcrust pastry

For the filling

400ml double cream

1½ tsp ground cardamom

½ tsp vanilla powder

5 egg yolks

70g caster sugar

150g raspberries, plus a few extra

Plain yogurt to serve

28cm fluted loose-bottomed tart tin

Preheat oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.

Roll out the pastry into the tart shell pressing it well into the sides, then trim and prick the bottom with a fork.

Chill in the fridge for 30 minutes.

Line with parchment and fill with baking beans and cook for 15 minutes.

Remove the paper and cook for a further five to eight minutes or until the pastry has started to go golden. Remove from the oven and leave to cool on a rack.

Lower the oven temperature to 160°C/325°F/Gas Mark 3.

To make the filling, in a small saucepan add the double cream, cardamom and vanilla powder and bring to a simmer.

Crack the egg yolks into a bowl and whisk in the sugar, then whisk in the hot cream.

Pour into the pastry case and dot over the raspberries.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until the tart is just set – there should be no wobble in the middle.

Take out of the oven and leave to cool completely before cutting. Serve with spoonfuls of yogurt.