An ideal accompaniment to an Elevenses or a piece on the hill, this delicious oat crumble cake will be sure to delight all who try it
This moist, flavourful cake will keep well for a couple of days if kept in a container stored in a cool, dark place. I use Scottish crowdie, which is a wonderfully creamy, tangy soft cheese.
RASPBERRY, ALMOND AND OAT CRUMBLE CAKE
Ingredients
Makes 10 to 12 slices
Cake batter
175g salted butter, room temperature
175g caster sugar
3 medium free-range eggs
200g crowdie or cottage cheese (if using the latter, mash it lightly to break up the big bits)
1 tsp vanilla bean paste
200g self-raising flour
125g ground almonds
1 tsp baking powder
125g raspberries
Topping
50g plain flour
25g oats
25g flaked almonds
50g demerara sugar
50g salted butter, cold
You will need a 22cm-diameter cake tin
METHOD
Cake batter
Preheat the oven to 160°C fan/Gas Mark 4.
Beat the butter and sugar until pale and fluffy.
In a jug, whisk the eggs with the crowdie and vanilla.
In a large bowl mix the flour, almonds and baking powder.
Beat the jug contents into the creamed butter and sugar. Add to the bowl ingredients and mix until just combined.
Pour into a cake tin and scatter over the raspberries.
Topping
In a clean bowl mix the flour, oats, almonds and sugar together. Then, using the large side of a cheese grater, grate in the chilled butter. Rub together with your fingers to work the butter in a little. Scatter over the top of the raspberries.
Bake in the oven on a low/middle shelf for around 1 and a quarter hours or until a cake skewer comes out clean. Allow to cool in the tin.