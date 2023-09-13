An ideal accompaniment to an Elevenses or a piece on the hill, this delicious oat crumble cake will be sure to delight all who try it

This moist, flavourful cake will keep well for a couple of days if kept in a container stored in a cool, dark place. I use Scottish crowdie, which is a wonderfully creamy, tangy soft cheese.

RASPBERRY, ALMOND AND OAT CRUMBLE CAKE

Ingredients

Makes 10 to 12 slices

Cake batter

175g salted butter, room temperature

175g caster sugar

3 medium free-range eggs

200g crowdie or cottage cheese (if using the latter, mash it lightly to break up the big bits)

1 tsp vanilla bean paste

200g self-raising flour

125g ground almonds

1 tsp baking powder

125g raspberries

Topping

50g plain flour

25g oats

25g flaked almonds

50g demerara sugar

50g salted butter, cold

You will need a 22cm-diameter cake tin

METHOD

Cake batter

Preheat the oven to 160°C fan/Gas Mark 4.

Beat the butter and sugar until pale and fluffy.

In a jug, whisk the eggs with the crowdie and vanilla.

In a large bowl mix the flour, almonds and baking powder.

Beat the jug contents into the creamed butter and sugar. Add to the bowl ingredients and mix until just combined.

Pour into a cake tin and scatter over the raspberries.

Topping

In a clean bowl mix the flour, oats, almonds and sugar together. Then, using the large side of a cheese grater, grate in the chilled butter. Rub together with your fingers to work the butter in a little. Scatter over the top of the raspberries.

Bake in the oven on a low/middle shelf for around 1 and a quarter hours or until a cake skewer comes out clean. Allow to cool in the tin.