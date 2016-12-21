Potato, apple and horseradish rosti for festive brunching

A suitably festive brunch is the best way to spend a lazy morning this Christmas. Try Philippa Davis' recipe for potato, apple and horseradish rosti with smoked salmon, crème fraîche and fried duck egg

Serve this potato, apple and horseradish rosti when you have a full house and a lazy morning to spare this Christmas. Whether you save it as a Boxing Day treat or serve on the 25th, follow Philippa Davis’ recipe for an undeniably festive brunch, guaranteed to delight a house full of guests.

For a moreishly tempting brunch dish, try our eggs florentine recipe for an indulgent treat. And so much the better when it is served with homemade hollandaise sauce.

POTATO, APPLE AND HORSERADISH ROSTI WITH SMOKED SALMON, CREME FRAICHE AND FRIED DUCK EGG

With full houses and, hopefully, lazy mornings around this time of year, brunches should be on everyone’s eating agenda. It doesn’t matter what type of potato you use, however, to make the perfect rosti keep the skin on the potatoes for flavour and par-boil them first. This dish also works really well topped with cooked shredded duck, goose or ham.

Serves 4

300g potatoes

300g apples (not peeled or cored)

1-2 tsp freshly grated horseradish

2 tbsp duck or goose fat

2 tbsp butter

4 duck eggs

200g smoked salmon

4 dsp sour cream

4 sprigs of chives cut in halves.

Chop the potatoes with their skins on into large, equal-sized chunks then par-boil in salted water. Drain and leave to cool thoroughly.

When cool, using the large side, grate the potato and apple into a bowl (keeping the skin on but discarding the core), then add the horseradish and season. Mix well.

Pat into four rounds about 10cm wide. Heat the fat and butter in a large frying pan and gently fry the rosti for about 8 minutes on each side; they should be golden brown. Place onto warm plates while you fry the duck eggs.

To serve the potato, apple and horseradish rosti, lay the eggs on the rosti and top with smoked salmon, crème fraîche and a chive garnish.