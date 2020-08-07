Philippa Davis' pot roast partridge with summer vegetables, parsley, olive and caper sauce makes the most of bounty from the freezer and the garden

If you spent lockdown enthusiastically organising the chest freezer and tending to the garden, it’s time to make the most of your bounty. Philippa Davis’ pot roast partridge with summer vegetables, parsley, olive and caper sauce makes for a satisfying supper.

Pot roasting will ensure the bird stays perfectly moist, and works fantastically for partridge. For more game supper inspiration, try our pot roast partridge with figs, honey and balsamic.

POT ROAST PARTRIDGE WITH SUMMER VEGETABLES, PARSLEY, OLIVE AND CAPER SAUCE

Serves 2

Pot roast partridge

1 pepper, deseeded and cut into 8

1 aubergine, cut into large chunks

1 courgette, cut into large chunks

250g cherry tomatoes

1 head garlic, cut horizontally

½ lemon, cut into 2

3 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp finely chopped rosemary

100ml dry white wine or rosé

2 partridges

1 tbsp butter

Parsley and caper sauce

1 garlic clove, crushed to a paste with a little salt

4 tbsp finely chopped parsley leaves

2 tbsp roughly chopped, stoned olives

2 tbsp roughly chopped capers

1 tbsp lemon juice

A few grinds of black pepper

100ml extra virgin olive oil

For the parsley and caper sauce, mix everything in a bowl then check the seasoning; you shouldn’t need to add salt.

For the pot roast, pre-heat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas mark 4.

In a casserole dish place the pepper, aubergine, courgette, tomatoes, garlic, lemon pieces, olive oil, rosemary and wine. With the lid on bake on the top shelf of the oven for 30 minutes then remove the lid and bake for another 15 minutes.

Turn the oven up to 200°C/400°F/gas mark 6. Season the partridges and rub with the butter. Place on top of the vegetables and bake with the lid on for 12 minutes, then another 12 minutes without the lid; they should be just cooked.

Remove from the oven and rest for 5 minutes before serving.

I like to carve off the breasts and legs (the carcass can be used for stock) and serve on a platter with the vegetables and some of the caper sauce spooned on top.