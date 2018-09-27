Ensure your partridge supper is tender and moist by pot roasting the bird. Try Philippa Davis' pot roast partridge with figs, honey and balsamic

It’s September – and time to start enjoying plenty of game suppers. Philippa Davis’ pot roast partridge with figs, honey and balsamic is a clever way to keep the bird perfectly moist.

POT ROAST PARTRIDGE WITH FIGS, HONEY AND BALSAMIC

I have noticed over the years that guests are far more likely to eat all of the bird if it has been carved up for them before serving. Cooking it whole, however, and pot roasting gamebirds is a great way to ensure that they stay perfectly moist.

3 tbsp olive oil

2 partridges

1 red onion, peeled and chopped into 1cm dice

100ml white wine

100ml light game/chicken or veg stock

1 x 400g tin chickpeas

200g yellow cherry tomatoes

4 figs, cut into quarters

1 tbsp honey

Balsamic vinegar

1 tbsp chopped thyme

1 tbsp each of freshly chopped basil and parsley to serve

In a heavy-bottomed pot on a medium heat sear the partridges on all sides in 2 tablespoons of the olive oil then season.

Remove from the pan and place to one side. In the same pot, no need to wash, sauté the onion in the other tablespoon of olive oil until just softened then add the white wine, stock, chickpeas, tomatoes, figs, honey and chopped thyme. Season with salt and pepper and mix well.

Return partridge to the pan and bring to a simmer. Gently cook for about 20 minutes until the meat is cooked and tender.

Leave to rest for 10 minutes then remove the partridge onto a cutting board.

Carve off the breasts and legs then place them back into the pot

To serve, spoon a pile of the chickpea, fig and tomato stew along with the jointed partridge into a bowl.

Drizzle with a few drops of quality balsamic and finish with a sprinkle of the fresh parsley and basil.