Though it’s fun to switch up traditions, one musn’t be without chocolate at Easter says Philippa Davis. This pecan praline chocolate fudge cake is guaranteed to please the troops.

PECAN PRALINE CHOCOLATE FUDGE CAKE

Although I am happy not to stick to tradition, I fear there would be a riot in my house if there wasn’t a chocolate cake at Easter. This one is rich, decadent and delicious.

Serves 8-10

Ingredients

300ml milk

1 tbsp lemon juice

150g butter

1 tbsp instant coffee

275g self-raising flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

200g caster sugar

4 tbsp cocoa powder

Icing

100g soft butter

250g icing sugar

4 tbsp cocoa powder

2 tbsp milk

Pecan praline

100g lightly toasted and roughly chopped pecans

200g caster sugar

50ml water

2 x 20cm (8in) cake tins

Non-stick baking paper

Preheat the oven to 160°C fan/gas mark 4.

In a jug, mix the milk with the lemon juice.

In a pan on a low heat, melt the butter with the coffee then leave to cool a little.

In a bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, bicarb and sugar.

Pour the melted butter into the milk, then whisk into the flour. Divide between the tins and bake for 30 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean.

Icing

Beat the icing ingredients together until smooth.

Pecan praline

Line a tray with non-stick baking paper.

Gently heat the sugar and water in a pan. Once the sugar is dissolved, turn the heat up a little until it turns a caramel colour. Stir in the nuts, then spread out on the tray and allow to cool.

Blitz half of the praline and break up the rest.

Sandwich the cake together with some icing then cover the top and sides with the rest. Scatter the blitzed praline onto the sides and top before finishing with the shards.