Chocolate chip cookies. A sweet treat for Easter

Easter requires a decent cocoa fix, but if chocolate eggs are not your thing indulge in something irresistably moreish without being cloying. Philippa Davis’ chocolate chip cookies are perfectly crunchy and chewy, and the far superior way to consume cocoa this Easter.

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

This is the perfect crunchy and chewy cookie recipe.

Serves 30

250g room-temperature, salted butter

200g granulated sugar

220g soft brown sugar

2 medium free-range eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

375g plain flour

5g bicarbonate of soda mixed with 1 tbsp boiled water

300g milk or dark chocolate chips or an assortment of odd ends of chocolate eggs /bars chopped up

1½ tsp ground cardamom

2 oranges, zest only

Beat the butter, granulated sugar and soft brown sugar until pale.

Add the eggs and vanilla until combined, then slowly add the flour and bicarb. Do not over mix.

Finally, add the chocolate chips, cardamom and orange zest.

Form the dough into two logs about 5cm in diameter and chill for one hour. The logs also freeze well at this stage.

Preheat oven to 200°C/400°F/gas mark 6.

Line flat baking sheets with non-stick baking paper.

Slice the cookie dough into 2cm-thick disks and spread the disks out onto the baking sheets.

Bake for 10 minutes, then leave to cool slightly before transferring to a rack to cool completely.