A proper chocolate fix is an Easter requirement but bypass the gaudily wrapped, cloying eggs. Try Philippa Davis' chocolate, ginger and orange Easter cake

There are ways to consume cocoa this Easter without unwrapping yet another chocolate egg. Put aside time this long weekend to bake Philippa Davis’ chocolate, ginger and orange Easter cake. Simple to make, loaded with chocolate and perfectly moist, make this your new Easter Sunday staple.

If you would rather abandon chocolate altogether this Easter bank holiday weekend, try basque cake with Easter spices. Supremely squidgy, it is the perfect teatime treat.

CHOCOLATE, GINGER AND ORANGE EASTER CAKE

Perfectly moist and loaded with chocolate, this is a great party piece. But be warned: it’s super rich so serve in small slices.

Serves 10

24cm/12 cup/9½in wide Bundt tin

Tin prep

1 tbsp soft butter

2 tsp coco powder mixed with

2 tsp icing sugar

Cake batter

180g soft butter

380g soft brown sugar

200ml buttermilk

5 eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 oranges, zest only

2 tbsp ginger cordial

200g plain flour

1½ tsp baking powder

75g cocoa powder

1 tsp ground ginger

170g 70% chocolate, in small pieces

170ml just-boiled water

Icing

100g icing sugar

50g butter

50g melted chocolate

½ tsp vanilla

15ml-30ml whole milk

To decorate

A generous selection of chocolate, which could include chocolate bars, eggs and biscuits.

To make this chocolate, ginger and orange Easter cake, first preheat the oven to 160°C/320°F/Gas Mark 3.

Grease the tin with the butter then dust with the icing sugar/cocoa powder mix.

To make the batter, whisk the butter and brown sugar in a mixer until pale and fluffy (five minutes).

In one bowl whisk the buttermilk, eggs, vanilla, orange zest and cordial together. In another bowl mix together the flour, baking powder, cocoa powder and ground ginger.

Place the chopped chocolate in a heatproof bowl and pour on the boiled water; whisk until melted.

In two stages add the egg, flour and chocolate mixes into the creamed butter, whisking so only just combined. Pour into the tin and bake for one hour or until a cake skewer comes out clean.

Cool completely on a cake rack.

For the icing, place everything in a food processor apart from the milk and blitz thoroughly. Pour in enough milk to make it icing consistency.

Pour the icing onto the cake and pile on as many treats as you fancy to decorate.