Philippa Davis' pear, apple, blackberry and port pie can be enjoyed hot or cold and is perfect when comfort food is required

Pie is the ultimate comfort food, says Philippa Davis. So when something sweet is required, try our pear, apple, blackberry and port pie – best served with a side of sweetened cream.

For more puddings guaranteed to brighten a gloomy evening, you can’t do better than our rum and ginger sticky toffee pudding. It is a classic with a decent splash of something strong. Or for more puddings that require raiding the drinks cabinet, pear, ginger and whisky crepes are a Field favourite.

PEAR, APPLE, BLACKBERRY AND PORT PIE

Technically this is a ‘pot pie’ as it does not have a pastry bottom and sides. If this upsets you, as it does some members of my household, they can easily be added.

Serves 4

Ingredients

Filling

300g cooking apples (peeled and cored weight) chopped into 1.5cm cubes

70g salted butter

70g demerara sugar

200g pears (peeled and cored weight), chopped into 1.5cm cubes

150g blackberries

1 tbsp cornflour

1 tsp ground ginger

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 orange, zest only

100ml port

To top

1 sheet all-butter puff pastry

1 egg yolk, mixed with 1 tbsp milk

1 tbsp demerara sugar

½ tsp ground cinnamon

In a saucepan on a medium heat add the apples, butter and sugar and cook for about 5 minutes, stirring often.

In a bowl toss pears and blackberries with the cornflour, ginger, cinnamon and zest, then add to the slightly cooked apples.

Mix well, add the port and cook covered on a low heat for about 8 minutes, stir often.

Tip into your pie dish and leave to cool.

Preheat oven to 180°C/ 350°F/gas mark 4.

Cut the pastry into a disk large enough to top the fruit; use any leftovers to make a few decorations for the top. Brush with the egg yolk mix then sprinkle with the sugar and cinnamon.

Pierce a few holes in the top then bake in the middle of the oven for 25 minutes until the top has puffed up and is golden.

This can be eaten hot or cold and is perfect with whipped sweetened cream.