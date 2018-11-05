Philippa Davis' parsnip tart tatin with whipped horseradish cream is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser, and the perfect addition to a gamebird roast

Roast pheasant can be tricky to master, but is essential for every game cook’s repertoire. Read perfect roast pheasant recipe for The Field’s top tips.

PARSNIP TART TATIN WITH WHIPPED HORSERADISH CREAM

This is an impressive dish and goes brilliantly with leaner meats such as roast venison or gamebirds, as it has a deliciously high fat content.

Serves 4

4 parsnips, 750g approx, peeled and chopped in half lengthways then horizontally

300g shallots

1 tbsp olive oil

1 dsp brandy

80g butter

60g demerara sugar

1 dsp finely chopped thyme

1 dsp cider vinegar

1 egg, beaten

1 tsp Dijon mustard

3 dsp apple juice

250g ready-rolled all-butter puff pastry

Horseradish cream

150ml double cream

2 tbsp hot horseradish sauce

26cm oven-proof frying pan

For the horseradish cream, lightly whip the cream, stir in the horseradish and season. Store in fridge until needed.

Preheat the oven to 175°C/335°F/Gas Mark 3.5.

Simmer the parsnips in a pan of lightly salted water until just cooked, then drain.

In the frying pan, season and gently sauté the shallots in the olive oil until softened, about 15 minutes, add the brandy and transfer to a bowl.

In the same frying pan, gently heat the butter and sugar. When the butter has melted add the parsnips.

Turning regularly, cook for about 15 minutes – or until the parsnips have caramelised – then add the thyme and cider vinegar.

Take off the heat and arrange the parsnips, cut side up, in a pattern of your choosing (I like a wagon wheel-type effect). Cover with the shallots and sprinkle some apple juice on top. Leave to cool completely.

Mix the egg and mustard together. Cut a 28cm circle of pastry and brush one side with the egg mix.

Lay it brushed side down over the parsnips and lightly tuck in the edges.

Brush the top with egg and make a small slit in the middle.

Bake in the oven for 45 minutes; the pastry should be golden brown.

Leave for five minutes before turning out onto a plate. Serve cut into slices with the horseradish cream.