Make your pigeon Michelin-star worthy with Michel Roux's pigeon roti et petits pois a la Française

There is nothing humble about pigeon, especially when it is Michelin-starred chef approved. Michel Roux is putting pigeon back onto his diner’s plates at Le Gavroche, so take inspiration and do the same home. This pigeon roti et petits pois a la Française, taken from the Le Gavroche Cookbook, will seriously impress your guests.

It shouldn’t be a surprise that top chefs are championing pigeon. Sustainable, lean, inexpensive and, above all, delicious, pigeon is no stranger to top restaurant menus. Ewan Davy speaks to chefs serving their diners pigeon in why we should cook pigeon, the chef’s favourite. And for more pigeon recipe inspiration, take a look through The Field’s website. Woodpigeon sausage rolls are a long-time Field favourite and great place to start.

MICHEL ROUX’S PIGEON ROTI ET PETITS POIS A LA FRANÇAISE

From Le Gavroche Cookbook, reprinted to mark the restaurant’s 50th anniversary

Serves 4

Preparation time: 1 hour 10 minutes

4 pigeon (450g each)

4 carrots, peeled and julienned

12 cocktail onions, peeled and kept whole

200g ventreche or pancetta

600g shelled peas

200g butter

500ml chicken stock

1 round lettuce, shredded

Salt and pepper

Prepare the pigeons for roasting: season inside and smear with oil. Roast in a hot oven (210°C/410°F/Gas Mark 6) turning on all sides for 7-8 minutes. Leave to rest before taking off the bone and trimming.

Blanch the vegetables and refresh in iced water, keeping them firm. Blanch the ventreche for 5 minutes then cut into small lardons. Put the peas in a pan with a little butter.

In a separate pan, gently fry the ventreche until just starting to colour then add the onions and carrots. After a few minutes add the peas and just enough stock to moisten. Simmer and mix in some cold butter to thicken and enrich. Finally, add some shredded lettuce to wilt.

Flood the plate with the stewed peas and place the pigeon on top.