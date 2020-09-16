There's no need to stop for lunch when elevenses with oomph will keep everyone fuelled until supper time. Try Philippa Davis' heather honey partridge skewers with blue cheese dip

Partridge is fantastically versatile and excellent to experiment with. Partridge spring rolls with plum sauce will make a fun addition to the shoot day menu. Or for an absolute crowd pleaser, partridge goujons with quince aioli are a Field favourite with good reason.

HEATHER HONEY PARTRIDGE SKEWERS WITH BLUE CHEESE DIP

If elevenses is going to be the main event of the day, as far as food is concerned, it’s quite fun to make the most of the occasion and set up a little barbecue or grill to cook some of the food, hot tapas style, like these partridge skewers.

Makes 24

Blue cheese dip

20g blue cheese

20g cream cheese

20ml double cream or yoghurt

1 tsp heather honey

½ tsp chopped marjoram

Partridge skewers

8 partridge breasts skin off, you can use the rest of the carcass to make an incredible broth

Marinade

2 cloves garlic, peeled

1 lemon, zest and juice

1 tbsp oil

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp finely chopped parsley

You will need 24 short skewers

For the dip, whiz everything together with a little pepper until smooth.

For the partridge skewers, cut each breast into 3 strips.

Crush the garlic with a little salt to form a paste, then stir together with the rest of the marinade ingredients in a large bowl. Toss through the partridge strips and leave to marinate for 20 minutes in the fridge.

Once marinated, place one strip of meat on each of the skewers. This can then be cooked or boxed and taken out into the field.

To cook, on a medium heat (barbecue or frying pan) cook the skewers for about 1 minute each side then serve with the dip. If cooking in a pan, you will need to heat a little olive oil in the pan first.