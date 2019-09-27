Partridge is not only delicious, but incredibly versatile. Try Philippa Davis' partridge spring rolls with plum sauce for your next shoot menu or supper party

Partridge is a super gamebird for newcomers to game and it is fantastically versatile. Try Philippa Davis’ partridge spring rolls with plum sauce – a fun and unexpected starter than can be handily made ahead.

Partridge breasts usually stay fairly tender, but legs can become tough as the months go on. Try our sticky bourbon partridge legs with quick pickled cucumber – this cooking method guarantees perfection every time.

PARTRIDGE SPRING ROLLS WITH PLUM SAUCE

Serves 8

Partridge marinade

1 tsp five spice

2 tsp sesame oil

Pinch of chilli flakes

1 tbsp dry sherry or saké

1 tbsp soy sauce

150g finely diced partridge breasts

Filling

3 tbsp sesame oil

75g grated carrot

150g beansprouts

75g shredded white Chinese cabbage

4 spring onions

40g peeled and finely chopped ginger

8 large spring roll wrappers 21cm x 21cm (or 16 smaller ones )

1 tbsp plain flour mixed with 1 tbsp water

Plum sauce

500g plums, destoned and chopped

40ml cider vinegar

60g dark brown sugar

30ml soy

20g ginger, peeled and finely chopped

1 stick cinnamon

2 star anise

Mix the partridge marinade ingredients in a bowl, add the partridge and leave for 10 minutes.

In a large frying pan or wok on a high heat, add 2 tablespoons sesame oil then fry all the filling ingredients for couple of minutes. Season and place in a bowl.

In the same pan fry the meat and marinade in 1 tablespoon sesame oil until browned and just cooked. Tip into the bowl and mix with the filling.

One at a time fill and roll the wrappers using a little of the flour and water mix to seal.

When ready to serve, deep fry the rolls a couple at a time until golden and piping hot.

Serve with plum sauce.

For the plum sauce, place all the ingredients in a pan and bring to a simmer.

Cook for 40 minutes, stirring often.

Remove the cinnamon stick from the sauce, blitz then cool.

Serve in small dipping bowls with the hot spring rolls.