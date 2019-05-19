Try something a little different with the elderflower that's starting to appear, with Philippa Davis' gin, tonic and elderflower sorbet

Now is time to embrace seasonal ingredients and celebrate the very best of British produce. With the elderflower starting to appear, try something a little different with your bounty. Philippa Davis’ gin, tonic and elderflower sorbet is as pretty as it is refreshing – especially with some edible flowers as mint tips used for a final flourish.

For more elderflower inspiration, try our elderflower and vanilla madeleines. They are best packaged up for a picnic, but if the temptation gets too much, they are delicious straight from the oven. Or our gooseberry, lime and elderflower travel cakes are inspired by the French idea of taking an edible gift to a party or picnic.

Or if it is the boozy sorbet that tempts you, we have one that is deliciously naughty. Our blood orange, cardamom and tequila sorbet is best served supremely chilled with a final, generous dash of tequila.

GIN, TONIC AND ELDERFLOWER SORBET

This pretty and refreshing sorbet will take longer to freeze than others due to the alcohol content.

100ml water

100g caster sugar

150ml lemon juice (approx 2 lemons)

500ml cold tonic water

65ml gin

80ml elderflower cordial

1 egg white

A few edible flowers and mint tips to serve

Gently melt the sugar, minus 1 tbsp, with the water in a pan then take off the heat and cool.

When cool, gently stir in the lemon, tonic, gin and cordial.

You can now churn this in an ice-cream maker until almost frozen or place in a freezer for about 10 hours. Then blitz in a food processor to get rid of most of the ice crystals.

Once churned or blitzed, whisk the egg white with the 1 tbsp of saved caster sugar until it forms stiff peaks, then fold through the sorbet.

Freeze for at least another 10 hours.

Serve in chilled glasses with a few edible flowers and mint tips sprinkled on top.