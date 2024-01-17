Inspired by the classic Spanish tapas dish patatas bravas, this is an ideal dish for a winter weekend supper says Philippa Davis

Inspired by the classic Spanish tapas dish patatas bravas, this is my go-to for a winter weekend supper.

Braised partridge with chorizo, roast potatoes and aioli

Ingredients

Serves 2

Braised partridge

3 tbsp olive oil

2 partridges, oven ready

1 medium red onion, peeled and medium diced

100g cooking chorizo, medium diced

2 cloves garlic, peeled and finely sliced

4 sprigs of thyme

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes

100ml dry white wine

Roast potatoes

400g roasting potatoes, peeled and cut into 2cm cubes

2 tbsp olive oil

Aioli

3 tbsp mayonnaise

1 clove garlic, finely crushed

1 tbsp parsley, finely chopped

To serve

1 tbsp parsley, roughly chopped

Method

Braised partridge

Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil to a heavy-based pan on a medium heat, season then brown the partridge on all sides. Remove to a plate.

In the same pan add the other tablespoon of oil along with the onion, chorizo, garlic and thyme. Season then, stirring often, sauté until slightly softened, about 8 minutes.

Stir in the paprika, tomatoes and wine. Season, stir and return the partridge.

Turn the heat down to low and cover with a lid. Stir after 30 minutes and then simmer for 1 hour or until the leg meat is tender.

Roast potatoes

Preheat the oven to 180°C fan/Gas Mark 6. Toss the potatoes in the oil and season.

Spread out in a single layer on a baking tray and roast for 40 minutes or until golden and cooked. They will need to be gently moved around after 20 minutes so they cook evenly.

Aioli

In a small bowl mix the mayonnaise with the garlic and parsley.

To serve

Pile the roast potatoes on to two plates and top with a partridge and sauce, a dollop of aioli and a sprinkle of parsley. Note: once the partridge is cooked, you can shred the meat and return it to the sauce if you prefer it off the bone.