Inspired by the classic Spanish tapas dish patatas bravas, this is my go-to for a winter weekend supper.
Braised partridge with chorizo, roast potatoes and aioli
Ingredients
Serves 2
Braised partridge
3 tbsp olive oil
2 partridges, oven ready
1 medium red onion, peeled and medium diced
100g cooking chorizo, medium diced
2 cloves garlic, peeled and finely sliced
4 sprigs of thyme
1 tsp smoked paprika
1 x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes
100ml dry white wine
Roast potatoes
400g roasting potatoes, peeled and cut into 2cm cubes
2 tbsp olive oil
Aioli
3 tbsp mayonnaise
1 clove garlic, finely crushed
1 tbsp parsley, finely chopped
To serve
1 tbsp parsley, roughly chopped
Method
Braised partridge
Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil to a heavy-based pan on a medium heat, season then brown the partridge on all sides. Remove to a plate.
In the same pan add the other tablespoon of oil along with the onion, chorizo, garlic and thyme. Season then, stirring often, sauté until slightly softened, about 8 minutes.
Stir in the paprika, tomatoes and wine. Season, stir and return the partridge.
Turn the heat down to low and cover with a lid. Stir after 30 minutes and then simmer for 1 hour or until the leg meat is tender.
Roast potatoes
Preheat the oven to 180°C fan/Gas Mark 6. Toss the potatoes in the oil and season.
Spread out in a single layer on a baking tray and roast for 40 minutes or until golden and cooked. They will need to be gently moved around after 20 minutes so they cook evenly.
Aioli
In a small bowl mix the mayonnaise with the garlic and parsley.
To serve
Pile the roast potatoes on to two plates and top with a partridge and sauce, a dollop of aioli and a sprinkle of parsley. Note: once the partridge is cooked, you can shred the meat and return it to the sauce if you prefer it off the bone.