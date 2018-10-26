Apple, honey and carrot cake. Serve for shoot tea

Warm the cockles with comfort food this season. Try Philippa Davis' apple, honey and carrot cake for shoot tea

Philippa Davis’ apple, honey and carrot cake is both satisfyingly rich and perfectly sweet, making it the ideal offering for shoot tea.

APPLE, HONEY AND CARROT CAKE

This apple, honey and carrot cake is satisfyingly rich and sweet so perfect for your shoot tea in the afternoon.

Serves 10-12

150g brown sugar

150g sunflower oil

150g runny honey

3 free-range or organic eggs

300g plain flour

2 tsp ground cinnamon

2 tsp ground ginger

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

3 apples (all work well)

1 orange zest only.

100g grated carrot

Icing

100g soft butter

100g sifted icing sugar

200g room temperature cream cheese

To decorate

1 tbsp runny honey

1 tbsp orange zest

22cm deep cake tin and baking parchment

Preheat the oven to 160°C/310°F/Gas Mark 2.5.

Line the cake tin with baking parchment.

Using an electric whisk, mix together the brown sugar, honey, eggs and oil until doubled in volume.

In a bowl, mix together the flour, spices, baking powder and bicarbonate of soda.

Gently whisk the flour mixture into the egg mix until just combined.

Grate the apples, leaving the skin on but discarding the core, and gently squeeze out most of the juice. You need to keep 200g of apple (you can just drink the juice).

Stir through the grated apple, carrot and orange zest then pour into the cake tin.

Bake for 50 minutes (checking after 40 minutes) or until a cake skewer comes out clean.

Leave for 10 minutes then turn out onto a cake rack to cool completely.

For the cream cheese icing, beat the icing sugar and butter together until pale and fluffy.

Add all the cream cheese at once and beat until combined.

Spread on top of the cake then drizzle with the a tablespoon of runny honey and a sprinkling of orange zest.