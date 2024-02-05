Kit To Covert In February

February is a month to make the most of sport abroad and at home. The Field picks out the best new kit and must-have pieces for fieldport enthusiasts and those keen on country life

Being kitted out correctly in the field isn’t simply about looking the part but also safety and comfort. Before taking a look at our pics for the best kit for sport abroad and at home, check out other must-read guides from The Field. These include the best shooting coats, shooting gilets, best gumboots and shooting shirts.

Kit To Covert for sport abroad and closer to home

SANDHEM PRO WAISTCOAT

HARKILA

This wool waistcoat is a smart, greener alternative to fleece. Breathable and temperature regulating with a wind-resistant liner.

Price £179.99.

FULL CIRCLE SKIRT

HICKMAN & BOUSFIELD





Mid-calf-length, full cotton skirt with handy large pockets. Undoubtedly, a girl’s safari staple that looks as good with chunky boots as sandals.

Price £85

BALI BACKPACK

GANDY’S





Water-resistant organic cotton, padded straps and brass fastenings make this a sturdy travelling companion. Furthermore, it is available in a plethora of colours.

Price £99.99

HIGHLAND APRES BOOT

WORLD SECRETS



After a day’s action, treat your tootsies to soft suede uppers, a cosy shearling lining and memory foam inner soles. Available in sizes three to eight.

Price £185

STRIPED CAPETTE

MAUDE & FOX



Yorkshire tweed with a green lining that can also be worn as a shawl and has a removable collar. Ideal for travelling smart for sport abroad or closer to home.

Price £280

TRAVEL JACKET

WESTLEY RICHARDS





British-made moleskin for the globetrotting sportsman: classic four-pocket design with real horn buttons and ammo slots. Lightweight for easy packing.

Price £495

VANITY CASE

SWAINE



Add style to any sojourn for sport abroad with this generously proportioned case – in a choice of four colours – has a zip closure to keep essentials safe. Crafted from full-grain calfskin leather.

Price £450

AXFORD BREEKS

ALAN PAINE



Super lightweight but breathable and waterproof tweed. Machine washable to boot. Comfortable, practical peg wear for Spanish partridges and sport abroad.

Price £214.95

COLLAPSIBLE DOG BOWL

MELVILL & MOON





Durable ripstop canvas dog bowl – measuring 20cm x 10cm x 10cm – that folds away neatly. Hydration on the hoof for dogs on the go.

Price £35

