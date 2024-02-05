Kit To Covert In February

February is a month to make the most of sport abroad and at home. The Field picks out the best new kit and must-have pieces for fieldport enthusiasts and those keen on country life
Being kitted out correctly in the field isn’t simply about looking the part but also safety and comfort. Before taking a look at our pics for the best kit for sport abroad and at home, check out other must-read guides from The Field. These include the best shooting coats, shooting gilets, best gumboots and shooting shirts.
Kit To Covert for sport abroad and closer to home
SANDHEM PRO WAISTCOAT
HARKILA
This wool waistcoat is a smart, greener alternative to fleece. Breathable and temperature regulating with a wind-resistant liner.
Price £179.99.
FULL CIRCLE SKIRT
HICKMAN & BOUSFIELD
Mid-calf-length, full cotton skirt with handy large pockets. Undoubtedly, a girl’s safari staple that looks as good with chunky boots as sandals.
Price £85
BALI BACKPACK
GANDY’S
Water-resistant organic cotton, padded straps and brass fastenings make this a sturdy travelling companion. Furthermore, it is available in a plethora of colours.
Price £99.99
HIGHLAND APRES BOOT
WORLD SECRETS
After a day’s action, treat your tootsies to soft suede uppers, a cosy shearling lining and memory foam inner soles. Available in sizes three to eight.
Price £185
STRIPED CAPETTE
MAUDE & FOX
Yorkshire tweed with a green lining that can also be worn as a shawl and has a removable collar. Ideal for travelling smart for sport abroad or closer to home.
Price £280
TRAVEL JACKET
WESTLEY RICHARDS
British-made moleskin for the globetrotting sportsman: classic four-pocket design with real horn buttons and ammo slots. Lightweight for easy packing.
Price £495
VANITY CASE
SWAINE
Add style to any sojourn for sport abroad with this generously proportioned case – in a choice of four colours – has a zip closure to keep essentials safe. Crafted from full-grain calfskin leather.
Price £450
AXFORD BREEKS
ALAN PAINE
Super lightweight but breathable and waterproof tweed. Machine washable to boot. Comfortable, practical peg wear for Spanish partridges and sport abroad.
Price £214.95
COLLAPSIBLE DOG BOWL
MELVILL & MOON
Durable ripstop canvas dog bowl – measuring 20cm x 10cm x 10cm – that folds away neatly. Hydration on the hoof for dogs on the go.
Price £35
