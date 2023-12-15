New Year, new starts. The Field picks out the best new sporting kit and must-have pieces with which to step into 2024

January is all about fresh starts and beginning the New Year on the right footing.

Kit To Covert In January

FAIRFORD FIELD COAT

FARLOWS



A plethora of technical sporting features combined with beautifully cut Austrian loden in Glen Check makes for a brilliant crossover coat at home in field and town.

Price £749

For more information, click here.



LEATHER DOG COLLAR

FOX X STOREY & TAILS



Luxurious leather collar crafted in England by Storey & Tails with chic Fox Brothers’ cloth inner padding. A canine collaboration made in heaven.

Price £75

For more information, click here.

ST JAMES BREEKS

BERETTA



Inspired by classic knickerbockers, these traditional breeks are made from a blend of finest Italian wool and cashmere with a waterproof yet breathable membrane.

Price £385

For more information, click here.

PHEASANT TIE PIN

MCKENNA & CO



Crafted in 15ct yellow and rose gold, platinum and enamel detailing, this early 20th-century pheasant pin is something to crow about.

Price £495

For more information, click here.



MADELINE GILET

FAIRFAX & FAVOR



Flair and function come together in this stylish 100% wool gilet with suede bindings, horn buttons and handy pockets.

Price £250

For more information, click here.

COMPACT HEARING PROTECTORS

BISLEY



Lightweight, compact ear defenders that are ideal for juniors and petite shots. Supplied in a bag.

Price £17.95

For more information, click here.



FELSHAM TWEED BAKER BOY CAP

HICKS & BROWN



A unisex British tweed cap (in five sizes) with a sumptuous quilted satin lining. The best way to top a day in the field.

Price £69

For more information, click here.

AVAIL AYA WOMEN’S JACKET

SEELAND



Cosy but flattering tailored jacket that’s ideal for sport in winter’s worst conditions.

Price £219.99

For more information, click here.

LEATHER RANGE BAG

FINE SHOOTING ACCESSORIES



Removable inserts within the roomy centre pocket make organising shooting kit easy, with outside pockets for eyes and ears. Brilliant addition for the travelling gun. Robust leather straps allow for easy lifting.

Price £295

For more information, click here.

If you enjoyed this round up of the best new sporting kit, be sure to check out other features