With the sporting and festive season in full swing, The Field takes a look at the must-have kit for December for sporting enthusiasts and lovers of the countryside

December Kit To Covert is all about celebrating not just Christmas but also superb winter sport. You may also be interested in our guides to the best hampers, backgammon sets and luxury advent calendars. Crucially, be sure to take a look at our Christmas Gift Guide For Men, Christmas Gift Guide For Women and Christmas Gift Guide For The Home.

Kit To Covert In December

TAN DRINKS CASE

CONNOLLY



A beautifully crafted leather cocktail case with two jerry can-shaped hip flasks, a bottle and two glasses. Drinks on the go have never been so glam.

Price £3,000

For more information, click here.



BEAUFORT 40TH-ANNIVERSARY WAX JACKET

BARBOUR



Limited-edition version of a much-loved jacket with special features including engraved studs. We always knew life starts at 40.

Price £299

For more information, click here.

BIRCHDALE WOOL STOLE

DUBARRY



Versatile 100% wool stole woven in Scotland bearing a pheasant design and striking contrast colour on the reverse. Country weekend chic? It’s a wrap.

Price £169

For more information, click here.

PHEASANT CRACKERS

NANCY & BETTY STUDIO



Eco-friendly, plastic free and recyclable, plus for every box bought, a tree is planted. Crackers with a conscience.

Price £37 for six

For more information, click here.

RACING GREEN VELVET DINNER JACKET

FAVOURBROOK





Slim-fitting, single-breasted jacket with contrasting black silk grosgrain peak lapels and buttons. Timeless party attire.

Price £720

For more information, click here.

VINTAGE RIDING CROP AND FOX HEAD TOAST RACK

ANNABEL JAMES



Elegant silver-plated hunting-themed toast rack; a smart addition to any breakfast table.

Price £195

For more information, click here.

COTTON-CASHMERE CORDUROY TROUSERS

DUNHILL



Elevated version of the five-pocket wardrobe staple in luxurious fabric with 2% elastane for some forgiving stretch: a gift after festive feasting.

Price £485

For more information, click here.

SNUGGLE BED

CHARLEY CHAU



A dog bed boasting a padded duvet top in a variety of colours and sizes. Cosy canine heaven.

Price from £115

For more information, click here.

NAVY CROWN SHOOTING SOCKS WITH GARTERS

CORDINGS





Smart, sturdy and made in England using extra-fine merino. Perfect to find in the Christmas stocking if you’re a shooting man.

Price £85

For more information, click here.

