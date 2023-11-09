With the sporting and festive season in full swing, The Field takes a look at the must-have kit for December for sporting enthusiasts and lovers of the countryside
December Kit To Covert is all about celebrating not just Christmas but also superb winter sport. You may also be interested in our guides to the best hampers, backgammon sets and luxury advent calendars. Crucially, be sure to take a look at our Christmas Gift Guide For Men, Christmas Gift Guide For Women and Christmas Gift Guide For The Home.
Kit To Covert In December
TAN DRINKS CASE
CONNOLLY
A beautifully crafted leather cocktail case with two jerry can-shaped hip flasks, a bottle and two glasses. Drinks on the go have never been so glam.
Price £3,000
For more information, click here.
BEAUFORT 40TH-ANNIVERSARY WAX JACKET
BARBOUR
Limited-edition version of a much-loved jacket with special features including engraved studs. We always knew life starts at 40.
Price £299
For more information, click here.
BIRCHDALE WOOL STOLE
DUBARRY
Versatile 100% wool stole woven in Scotland bearing a pheasant design and striking contrast colour on the reverse. Country weekend chic? It’s a wrap.
Price £169
For more information, click here.
PHEASANT CRACKERS
NANCY & BETTY STUDIO
Eco-friendly, plastic free and recyclable, plus for every box bought, a tree is planted. Crackers with a conscience.
Price £37 for six
For more information, click here.
RACING GREEN VELVET DINNER JACKET
FAVOURBROOK
Slim-fitting, single-breasted jacket with contrasting black silk grosgrain peak lapels and buttons. Timeless party attire.
Price £720
For more information, click here.
VINTAGE RIDING CROP AND FOX HEAD TOAST RACK
ANNABEL JAMES
Elegant silver-plated hunting-themed toast rack; a smart addition to any breakfast table.
Price £195
For more information, click here.
COTTON-CASHMERE CORDUROY TROUSERS
DUNHILL
Elevated version of the five-pocket wardrobe staple in luxurious fabric with 2% elastane for some forgiving stretch: a gift after festive feasting.
Price £485
For more information, click here.
SNUGGLE BED
CHARLEY CHAU
A dog bed boasting a padded duvet top in a variety of colours and sizes. Cosy canine heaven.
Price from £115
For more information, click here.
NAVY CROWN SHOOTING SOCKS WITH GARTERS
CORDINGS
Smart, sturdy and made in England using extra-fine merino. Perfect to find in the Christmas stocking if you’re a shooting man.
Price £85
For more information, click here.
If you found this feature useful, be sure to take a look at other must-read guides from The Field, including the best shooting gilets, the best shooting coats, the best shooting jumpers and the best ear defenders for shooting.
All products are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more here.