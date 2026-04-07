Our selection of top fishing-inspired products that make the perfect gift for fishing folk
Need to buy a gift for somebody who loves fishing? Look no further. You might also like to read our guide to the best fishing books and useful fishing kit.
OUR SELECTION OF GREAT FISHING PRODUCTS
HIP FLASK
GLAZE AND GORDON
Smathers & Branson’s signature needlepoint made from French cotton and finished with Italian leather. Load up your riverside tipple for when your tackle (and patience) go awry.
♦ Price £85
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FISHING SHIRT
SCHOFFEL
Made from fast-drying polyester with UPF40+ protection and a mesh ventilated back, the Findhorn technical shirt also boasts handy button-down chest pockets. Cast freely while keeping your cool.
♦ Reduced to £50
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AGA COVERS
ALICE STRAKER
Vibrant AGA covers to brighten up the kitchen. Pair with Straker’s fish napkins for a seafood bonanza.
♦ £25
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FISHING BAG
FARLOWS
Waterproof cotton canvas with leather trim and military grade cotton webbing. For fishing days anywhere from the Test to the Tay, it even works in town.
♦ Price £289
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WOOL AND SILK WRAP
CLARE HAGGAS
Add springtime glamour once you’ve ditched the coat with wildlife artist Clare Haggas’ work on a wool and silk shawl.
♦ Price £259
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EREBUS PULLOVER
ARTHUR BEALE
Hardy Welsh mountain sheep are to thank for this woollen boat neck, which can be worn either way round to extend its usefulness. Neither bleached nor dyed, each item is individually numbered.
♦ Price £145
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SLIPPERS
MOUNT STREET SHOE COMPANY
Smart and made to order. Choose the colour of suede, leather lining, trim and sole, and add your initials (embroidered or embossed) to make your mark. Wear your catch with pride.
♦ Price £495
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This article was originally published in 2022 and has been updated. All products are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more https://www.futureplc.com/terms-conditions/
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