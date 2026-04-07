Our selection of top fishing-inspired products that make the perfect gift for fishing folk

Need to buy a gift for somebody who loves fishing? Look no further. You might also like to read our guide to the best fishing books and useful fishing kit.

OUR SELECTION OF GREAT FISHING PRODUCTS

HIP FLASK

GLAZE AND GORDON

Smathers & Branson’s signature needlepoint made from French cotton and finished with Italian leather. Load up your riverside tipple for when your tackle (and patience) go awry.

♦ Price £85

FISHING SHIRT

SCHOFFEL

Made from fast-drying polyester with UPF40+ protection and a mesh ventilated back, the Findhorn technical shirt also boasts handy button-down chest pockets. Cast freely while keeping your cool.

♦ Reduced to £50

AGA COVERS

ALICE STRAKER

Vibrant AGA covers to brighten up the kitchen. Pair with Straker’s fish napkins for a seafood bonanza.

♦ £25

FISHING BAG

FARLOWS

Waterproof cotton canvas with leather trim and military grade cotton webbing. For fishing days anywhere from the Test to the Tay, it even works in town.

♦ Price £289

WOOL AND SILK WRAP

CLARE HAGGAS

Add springtime glamour once you’ve ditched the coat with wildlife artist Clare Haggas’ work on a wool and silk shawl.

♦ Price £259

EREBUS PULLOVER

ARTHUR BEALE

Hardy Welsh mountain sheep are to thank for this woollen boat neck, which can be worn either way round to extend its usefulness. Neither bleached nor dyed, each item is individually numbered.

♦ Price £145

SLIPPERS

MOUNT STREET SHOE COMPANY

Smart and made to order. Choose the colour of suede, leather lining, trim and sole, and add your initials (embroidered or embossed) to make your mark. Wear your catch with pride.

♦ Price £495

This article was originally published in 2022 and has been updated. All products are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more https://www.futureplc.com/terms-conditions/

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