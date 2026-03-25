Here are 8 pieces of fishing kit you shouldn't be without.
Here are 8 pieces of fishing kit you shouldn’t be without whether you are casting from a grassy bank or wading in the middle of a river.
8 MUST-BUY PIECES OF FISHING KIT
WENSUM COTTON FLY-FISHING VEST
FARLOWS
Cast your eyes on this British-made vest with a plethora of pockets and practical features: a purpose-designed sleeve for forceps; a D-ring for securing a net; and a shearling patch for holding and drying flies.
£450
BUY NOW
ROLL-TOP BACKPACK
D-ROBE
Whether in moss green or midnight, this multifunctional waterproof rucksack is durable enough for any sporting adventure. Made from recyclable TPU, it boasts a 35-litre capacity and plenty of handy internal pockets.
From £69
BUY NOW
PANAMA HAT
HOUSE OF BRUAR
A staple of any gentleman’s wardrobe, this handwoven, natural straw, snap-brim panama with a simple, elegant band provides protection from UV rays and a dash of dapper style to a day out on the riverbank.
£89.95
BUY NOW
PORTABLE RANGER GRILL
TRAEGER
This portable pellet grill has a cooking area large enough for six burgers or a rack of ribs. It has secure latches for the lid, a rear bucket to capture grease, and digital temperature control. Wood-fired flavour on the go.
£439.99
BUY NOW
LEATHER REEL COVERS
PECHE LEATHER
Protect fly reels from wear and tear with a hand-stitched vegetable-dyed leather cover. Offered in a choice of colours and either fleece or suede lining. Covers can also be embossed with initials.
From £90
BUY NOW
MEN’S PRO FISHING JACKET
ORVIS
Although abrasion-and puncture-proof, this fabric is also breathable with comfort in mind. Fully taped seams and an internal cuff hold water out even when submerged.
£469
BUY NOW
PORTABLE DOG BOWL
LE CHAMEAU
This scrunchable, lightweight and quick-drying dog bowl will ensure four-legged friends can stay hydrated on the hoof without weighing you down. Choose from blue, red or green.
£11.95
BUY NOW
FLY BOX
FERA
Made in a workshop that has been producing fly boxes since 1860, this one has an anodised aluminium finish and measures 89mm x 64mm x 26mm. Conservation projects receive 5% of profits from sales to boot.
£40
BUY NOW
This article was first published in 2023 and has been updated. All products are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more https://www.futureplc.com/terms-conditions/