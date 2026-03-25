8 must-buy pieces of fishing kit

The Field

Here are 8 pieces of fishing kit you shouldn't be without.

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Here are 8 pieces of fishing kit you shouldn’t be without whether you are casting from a grassy bank or wading in the middle of a river.

8 MUST-BUY PIECES OF FISHING KIT

WENSUM COTTON FLY-FISHING VEST

FARLOWS

Cast your eyes on this British-made vest with a plethora of pockets and practical features: a purpose-designed sleeve for forceps; a D-ring for securing a net; and a shearling patch for holding and drying flies.

£450

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ROLL-TOP BACKPACK

D-ROBE

Whether in moss green or midnight, this multifunctional waterproof rucksack is durable enough for any sporting adventure. Made from recyclable TPU, it boasts a 35-litre capacity and plenty of handy internal pockets.

From £69

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PANAMA HAT

HOUSE OF BRUAR

Panama hat

 

A staple of any gentleman’s wardrobe, this handwoven, natural straw, snap-brim panama with a simple, elegant band provides protection from UV rays and a dash of dapper style to a day out on the riverbank.

£89.95

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PORTABLE RANGER GRILL

TRAEGER

This portable pellet grill has a cooking area large enough for six burgers or a rack of ribs. It has secure latches for the lid, a rear bucket to capture grease, and digital temperature control. Wood-fired flavour on the go.

£439.99

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LEATHER REEL COVERS

PECHE LEATHER

fishing kit

Protect fly reels from wear and tear with a hand-stitched vegetable-dyed leather cover. Offered in a choice of colours and either fleece or suede lining. Covers can also be embossed with initials.

From £90

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MEN’S PRO FISHING JACKET

ORVIS

Although abrasion-and puncture-proof, this fabric is also breathable with comfort in mind. Fully taped seams and an internal cuff hold water out even when submerged. 

£469

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PORTABLE DOG BOWL

LE CHAMEAU

fishing kit

This scrunchable, lightweight and quick-drying dog bowl will ensure four-legged friends can stay hydrated on the hoof without weighing you down. Choose from blue, red or green.

£11.95

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FLY BOX

FERA

fishing kit

Made in a workshop that has been producing fly boxes since 1860, this one has an anodised aluminium finish and measures 89mm x 64mm x 26mm. Conservation projects receive 5% of profits from sales to boot.

£40

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This article was first published in 2023 and has been updated. All products are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more  https://www.futureplc.com/terms-conditions/