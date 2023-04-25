Coronation street parties

Celebrate HM The King's upcoming Coronation in style with our guide to throwing a street party fit for a king

The Coronation of HM The King will be marked in manner of ways but few are as enjoyable or inclusive as a street party. This very British tradition is thought to have begun after the First World War when people got together to enjoy ‘peace teas’. More recently Royal occasions – be they weddings or jubilees – have been the excuse for a street party.

Planning your Coronation street party

One of the most important things to remember when planning a Coronation street party is to delegate. Absolutely more hands make light work. But before you decide who is in charge of putting up the bunting and dishing out the cake, ascertain whether any kind of insurance or permissions are required. You might need to apply to your local council for permission to close a road, for example. Usefully, the Government website has a handy guide for anyone planning a street party.

The Field magazine has lots of brilliant ideas for perfect picnic and party food favourites. Click here to read Philippa Davis’ delicious recipes for a Royal street party. Her lemon and vanilla cake, pasties and punch are fit for a King. Alternatively, why not try her heather honey partridge skewers with blue cheese dip? Or mini pheasant and blackberry jam pies?

A Coronation toast for HM The King

A punch is an excellent way of keeping plenty of glasses charged without breaking the bank. Take a look at our peach, brandy and raspberry punch recipe or, for something with more of an international flavour, consider jugs of sangria. And for those who prefer alcohol-free toasts, read what we consider to be the best elderflower cordial recipe out there!

Coronation street party guests will need somewhere to sit. An alternative to moving large numbers of tables and chairs outside is making use of picnic rugs. These are particularly good if your ‘street party’ is in a more rural, grassy location. Read The Field guide to the best picnic blankets.

Coronation galore

If you want to find out more about Coronation bunting and memorabilia, check out our guide to the must-have Coronation products. The May issue of The Field is a Coronation special and not to be missed. It is a collector’s edition and packed with content, including HM The King’s passion for fieldsports and countryside and the history of coronations down the ages.