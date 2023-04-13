A round up of our favourite must-buy Coronation-themed products

A round up of our favourite must-buy Coronation-themed products to wear or use on the day HM King Charles III is crowned.

OUR MUST-BUY SELECTION OF CORONATION PRODUCTS

CALATRAVA WATCH

PATEK PHILIPPE

An updated Calatrava model with Clous de Paris hobnail pattern, rose gold hour-markers and case. Manually wound with 65-hour power reserve. Timeless.

♦ Price £25,720

♦ Tel 020 7437 5050

♦ boodles.com

CORONATION BISCUIT TIN

BISCUITEERS

Nibble through 11 lemon-flavoured hand-iced crowns, carriages and other regal delights, and then enjoy the pretty keepsake tin, albeit with more everyday biscuits, for years to come.

♦ Price £58

♦ Tel 020 3954 6650

♦ biscuiteers.com

SKYLINE SOLARIS H2O BOOT

ARIAT

Light in weight yet packed with technical features: temperature-regulating air vents; waterproof construction; anatomically engineered sole for comfort and support. These boots were made for walking.

♦ Price £165

♦ Tel 01367 242818

♦ ariat.com

TRIPLE FLASK SET

CAMPBELL’S OF BEAULY

Smart, easy-to-carry leather case with three glass bottles and four cups. Have your nip of choice ready and waiting on the hill or in the paddock.

♦ Price £215

♦ Tel 01463 782239

♦ campbellsofbeauly.com

REVERSIBLE GILET

PIN PIUMA

British-made gilet trimmed with Dorset leather. Mid-weight tweed with large bellow pockets one side, quilted nylon with zipped pockets the other. Your new flexible friend in the field.

♦ Price £195

♦ Tel 07584 657412

♦ pinpiuma.co.uk

BALLYBRITTAS KNITTED JUMPER

DUBARRY

Super-soft, lightweight pima cotton and cashmere blend with a practical zip neck and sporty contrast trim. Machine washable. Dress up or down depending on the weather.

♦ Price £129

♦ Tel 01608 677622

♦ dubarry.com

SPORTS JACKET

HUNTSMAN

Versatile, ageless tailoring with the one-button silhouette. Wool and silk traditional houndstooth is easy to wear and will go with everything from denim and chinos to your smartest hose.

♦ Price £2,200

♦ Tel 020 7734 7441

♦ huntsmansavilerow.com

UNION FLAG PICNIC BLANKET

ANNABEL JAMES

Pure merino throw made in England measuring 200cm x 135cm with leather carry straps. Can double as a blanket if your patriotic picnic turns parky.

♦ Price £169.95

♦ Tel 0345 548 0210

♦ annabeljames.co.uk

CORONATION PRESENTATION BOWL

HALCYON DAYS

Fine bone china handcrafted in England to commemorate the coronation. Features an array of British flora and fauna. Sold in support of The Prince’s Countryside Fund.

♦ Price £1,250

♦ Tel 01782 652810

♦ halcyondays.co.uk