Package up these mini pheasant and blackberry jam pies and pocket them for the peg, suggests Philippa Davis. Or they are an excellent addition to afternoon tea.

MINI PHEASANT AND BLACKBERRY JAM PIES

These are perfect peg food but also seem to go down rather well at afternoon tea.

Makes 10

Ingredients

Filling

Breast and leg meat from 1 pheasant (approx 250g) blitzed fairly fine in a food processor

160g plain pork sausage meat (2 sausages approx)

1 large shallot, peeled and finely chopped

2 tbsp finely chopped parsley

1 tsp finely chopped thyme

1 tsp ground caraway

1 dsp lemon zest

2 tbsp sloe gin

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

2 tbsp double cream

Middle

10 tsp blackberry jam or jelly

Pastry

345g plain flour

½ tsp fine sea salt

1 egg

90ml milk

100g lard

1 dsp Dijon mustard

Glaze

1 egg yolk mixed with 1 tbsp milk

You will need a muffin tin

Preheat oven to 180°C/ 350°F/gas mark 4.

For the filling, mix everything (except the jam) together in a bowl and season well.

For the pastry, place the flour and salt in a bowl. Mix in the egg yolk.

In a pan, melt the fat in the milk and mustard, bring to a simmer, then pour onto the flour mix and bring together into a ball. Give it a quick knead then cut 10 larger circles (for the base) and 10 smaller ones (for the tops).

Press the bases into your muffin tin, half fill with the pheasant mix, make a little dip and add a spoonful of jam, then top with more meat mix.

Brush the lids, both sides, with the egg-yolk glaze mix and press onto the top.

Use a fork to press down the edge then with a knife make a small whole in the middle.

Bake for 30 minutes on the middle shelf then carefully remove from tin and bake for another 20 minutes on a flat tray.

Leave to cool completely on a rack before scoffing.