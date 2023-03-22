The best picnic blankets around picked out by The Field

We pick out the cosiest and best picnic blankets to bring out into the field with you
Fortnum’s Tartan Waterproof Picnic Blanket
Best for avoiding damp bottoms
- Size: 150cm x 183cm
- Material: Pure new wool with polyester backing
- Washable: Wipe clean only
- Waterproof backing: Yes
- Colour: As shown
There’s nothing worse than a soggy bottom when you’re picnicking on damp ground but this superb blanket from Fortnum & Mason keeps the wet away thanks to the nylon backing and waterproof finish. It also features straps so you can pack it away easily for transport. Made in the UK. Beautifully coloured in Fortnum’s signature Eau de Nil shade and deep red to echo the colours of the store’s carpets. The outer red check consists of 12 threads, representing the service Fortnum & Mason has provided to 12 Royal Monarchs and the yellow is a reminder of the bee hives on the Piccadilly roof.
Tweedmill Polo Picnic Blanket, Light Blue
Best for muted colours
- Size: 145cm x 183cm
- Material: Pure new wool with polyester backing
- Washable: Wipe clean only
- Waterproof backing: Yes
- Colour: As shown
The pattern on this Fortnum’s picnic blanket is Antique Hunting Stewart so it’s particularly suited for point-to-point picnics. Don’t worry about putting it down on damp grass, the nylon backing will stop the damp reaching your bones. Pack it away securely with the British bridle leather straps. Made in the UK.
House of Bruar Picnic Blanket
Best for handy folding
- Size: 142cm x 117cm
- Material: 100% polyester fleece
- Washable: Wipe clean only
- Waterproof backing: Yes PVC
- Colour: Green tweed (as shown) and Autumn tweed
Soft and strong, this picnic blanket folds away on itself so it’s worth keeping in the car permanently so you always have it to hand for an impromptu picnic or spare seating. It may not be pure wool but it does a great job and moths are likely to look elsewhere.
Purdey Sundowner Blanket in Multi
Best for weight
- Size: 204cm x 133 cm
- Material: 100% wool
- Washable: Dry clean only
- Colour: As shown
With colours inspired by the Scottish countryside, this blanket from Purdey is heavily milled and excellent quality. It’s certainly an heirloom piece that will be brought up with pride for years to come, getting better and better with every season.
Glenstocken Herb & Plant Company Wool Picnic Blanket with Waterproof Backing
Best washable
- Size: 150cm x 183 cm
- Material: 100% wool with polyester backing
- Washable: 30 degrees
- Colours: Navy/mustard, olive/cream, antique Stewart hunting tartan, blue/white check
Perfect for slightly damp summer days out, this blanket can be machine washed in a low temperature and comes in a variety of colour choices. Made in UK.
Greenfield Collection Heritage Herringbone Wool Blanket
Best for value
- Size: 150cm x 200 cm
- Material: 50% wool, 50% polyester
- Washable: No, wipe clean
- Colours: Mulberry red, Sky blue (shown)
Faux leather carrying straps with sturdy brass straps make this wool blanket instantly portable. In a classic herringbone pattern, it has a water resistant PVC base so you can sit down comfortably on damp beaches or in damp field.