The best picnic blankets around picked out by The Field

We pick out the cosiest and best picnic blankets to bring out into the field with you

Best for avoiding damp bottoms

Size: 150cm x 183cm

Material: Pure new wool with polyester backing

Washable: Wipe clean only

Waterproof backing: Yes

Colour: As shown

There’s nothing worse than a soggy bottom when you’re picnicking on damp ground but this superb blanket from Fortnum & Mason keeps the wet away thanks to the nylon backing and waterproof finish. It also features straps so you can pack it away easily for transport. Made in the UK. Beautifully coloured in Fortnum’s signature Eau de Nil shade and deep red to echo the colours of the store’s carpets. The outer red check consists of 12 threads, representing the service Fortnum & Mason has provided to 12 Royal Monarchs and the yellow is a reminder of the bee hives on the Piccadilly roof.

Best for muted colours

Size: 145cm x 183cm

Material: Pure new wool with polyester backing

Washable: Wipe clean only

Waterproof backing: Yes

Colour: As shown

The pattern on this Fortnum’s picnic blanket is Antique Hunting Stewart so it’s particularly suited for point-to-point picnics. Don’t worry about putting it down on damp grass, the nylon backing will stop the damp reaching your bones. Pack it away securely with the British bridle leather straps. Made in the UK.

Best for handy folding

Size: 142cm x 117cm

Material: 100% polyester fleece

Washable: Wipe clean only

Waterproof backing: Yes PVC

Colour: Green tweed (as shown) and Autumn tweed

Soft and strong, this picnic blanket folds away on itself so it’s worth keeping in the car permanently so you always have it to hand for an impromptu picnic or spare seating. It may not be pure wool but it does a great job and moths are likely to look elsewhere.

Best for weight

Size: 204cm x 133 cm

Material: 100% wool

Washable: Dry clean only

Colour: As shown

With colours inspired by the Scottish countryside, this blanket from Purdey is heavily milled and excellent quality. It’s certainly an heirloom piece that will be brought up with pride for years to come, getting better and better with every season.

Best washable

Size: 150cm x 183 cm

Material: 100% wool with polyester backing

Washable: 30 degrees

Colours: Navy/mustard, olive/cream, antique Stewart hunting tartan, blue/white check

Perfect for slightly damp summer days out, this blanket can be machine washed in a low temperature and comes in a variety of colour choices. Made in UK. BUY NOW

Best for value