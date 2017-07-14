How to make the best pheasant burgers

Pheasant burgers are our favourite game option for the summer months. Follow our recipe for the best pheasant burgers and delight the assembled hoarde.

Pheasant burgers are a brilliant way to use up birds lurking in the freezer over the summer. The lean meat is an excellent addition to summer cookery, but it must be mixed with minced pork or sausagemeat to prevent dryness. They are a great dish to get the smalls (or the uninitiated) to try game for the first time too.

For more pheasant recipes that will encourage first-timers, try pheasant Kiev or pheasant fajitas. Both will certainly have them coming back for more. And if you are sizing up your freezer and wondering if it will cope with the big bags to come, read the top 10 best pheasant recipes. From Lebanese pheasant broth ideal for elevenses to the perfect roast pheasant recipe for a house full of guests, we have more than enough inspiration to see you through the season.

HOW TO MAKE PHEASANT BURGERS

As our kitchen is being overhauled and will not be ready for some time, we have decided to copy some old American friends and barbecue whatever the weather. Often we are given pheasants and are wondering how they will work in a burger. Can you offer some advice and a recipe?

BH, by email

Pheasant burgers can be dry but the addition of sausagemeat or minced pork makes them succulent. For four burgers place 450g (1lb) minced pheasant in a bowl with 200g (7oz) sausagemeat, a medium shallot, chopped, two tablespoons each of chopped parsley, chives and thyme, a tablespoonful each of chopped rosemary and sage, a tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce, two tablespoons tomato ketchup, a teaspoon of salt and a few good twists of ground black pepper. Mix thoroughly and form the mixture into four burgers. Cook on the barbecue for approximately four minutes on both sides until the juices run clear.