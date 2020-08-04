Venison croquettes: bite-sized game

Philippa Davis' bite-sized venison croquettes make the perfect accompaniment to an aperitif

Don’t let your game fester in the freezer. After a lockdown-induced chest freezer tidy up, Philippa Davis has been putting last season’s bounty to good use alongside the garden harvest. These venison croquettes are simple to make. And they make the perfect accompaniment to an aperitif.

Game is far more versatile than whole bird roasts. For more bite-sized game snacks, our partridge spring rolls with plum sauce make a fun and unexpected starter. Or our game and blue cheese bridie is excellent to pocket as a piece for the hill.

VENISON CROQUETTES

Makes 32

250g diced venison shoulder

500ml milk

500ml water

1 white onion, peeled finely sliced

1 garlic clove, peeled and finely sliced

100g butter

100g flour

2 tbsp finely chopped parsley

2 tsp wholegrain mustard

2 eggs mixed with a splash of milk

110g fine breadcrumbs

Oil for frying

Place the venison, milk, water, onion and garlic in a pan, season and bring to a simmer.

Cook on a low heat for about 4 hours or until the meat is soft (this can be done on a stove top or in an oven).

Strain and retain the liquid, then, if necessary, either reduce or top up with milk so you have 650ml.

Finely chop the meat and onions.

Melt the butter in a clean pan, add the flour then slowly whisk in the retained milk to make a thick sauce.

Stir in the chopped meat mix, parsley and mustard; check the seasoning.

Leave to cool, then chill in the fridge for at least 2 hours.

Using two dessert spoons, form into about 32 croquettes or quenelles. Coat in the egg mix and then finally the breadcrumbs.

Chill for at least half an hour, then fry at 190°C for a couple of minutes or until they turn golden and the centre is piping hot.