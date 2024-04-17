Three delicious crab dishes to try

Succulent and sustainable, pot-caught brown crab can impart both a delicate sweetness and a rich depth of flavour to a host of dishes, says Philippa Davis

The brown crab can be found all around the British Isles and is by far our biggest species. The female is impressively productive, laying between 250,000 and three million eggs a year. Pot-caught crab is the most sustainable choice, as it is species selective and has a low impact on the seabed.

Crab and asparagus tart

Serves 4

This elegant tart combines the richness and sweetness of the crab with the freshness of the asparagus. I like to serve mine with a green leaf and chicory salad dressed with a mustardy vinaigrette.

Base

240g shortcrust pastry

Filling

80ml double cream

80ml crème fraîche

2 free-range eggs

1 tsp Dijon mustard

200g mixed white and brown crab meat

A pinch of cayenne pepper

1½ tbsp dill, finely chopped

1½ tbsp parsley, finely chopped

8 fine or medium short asparagus spears, trimmed

40g cheddar cheese, grated

You will need a 21cm wide x 2.5cm deep, fluted, loose-bottomed tart tin

Method

Base

1 Roll out the pastry and line the tart tin, prick the base with a fork then chill in the fridge for 30 minutes.

2 Preheat the oven to 180°C fan/Gas Mark 6, line the pastry with greaseproof paper and fill with baking beans. Blind bake for 15 minutes, remove the paper and beans, and return to the oven for another 10-15 minutes. The pastry should be a light golden brown. Leave to cool on a rack and lower the oven to 170°C fan/Gas Mark 5.

Filling

1 Whisk the cream, crème fraîche, eggs and mustard together in a mixing bowl.

2 Add the crab, cayenne, dill and parsley, season then mix. Pour into the tart case.

3 Fan the asparagus out on top then sprinkle with the cheddar.

4 Bake for 25-30 minutes – the top should be lightly golden and the filling just firm.

5 Leave to cool for 10 minutes before removing from the tin and serving.

6 This tart can be eaten hot or cold but due to the crab I do not reheat it once cooked and cooled.

Crab kedgeree

Serves 4

As our seas start to warm up in May, native crabs tend to move inshore to shallower waters and so are easier to catch. It is peak season right now for Cromer crabs caught off the Norfolk coast, which are particularly flavourful and tender due to the nutrient-dense and chalky waters they live in. This recipe is a decadent twist on a brunch classic but is exceptional at any time of day. I love how the fragrant spices complement the sweet, white, flaky crab meat, and the soft-boiled eggs and stronger brown meat add depth and richness.

4 medium free-range eggs

50g butter

2 medium onions, peeled and finely diced

20g ginger, peeled and finely chopped

2 bay leaves

2 tsp medium curry powder

1 tsp turmeric powder

10 cardamom pods, seeds removed and crushed

160g basmati rice, rinsed in cold water 400-500ml boiling water

200g mixed brown and white crab meat

To finish

1 tbsp parsley, roughly chopped

1 tbsp coriander, roughly chopped

½ a lemon, cut into 4 wedges

Method

1 Bring a pan of water to the boil. Carefully lower in the eggs and cook for 6½ minutes then place the eggs in a bowl of iced water. Leave for 5 minutes then peel.

2 Place a wide, lidded pan on a medium heat, add the butter, onions, ginger, bay leaves, curry powder, turmeric and crushed cardamom seeds. Season then, stirring often, sauté until softened and lightly golden (approximately 15 minutes).

3 Stir in the rice, pour over 400ml of boiling water, place on a lid and cook on a low-medium heat for 10-15 minutes or until the rice is just cooked. Add extra water if needed.

4 While the rice is cooking, season the crab with salt and pepper.

5 Once the rice is cooked, dot over the crab, turn off the heat and leave to stand with the lid on for 5 minutes. Stir to fluff the rice and mix in the warmed crab.

To finish

1 Sprinkle over the parsley and coriander.

2 Serve hot with the lemon wedges.

Crab and asparagus on garlic butter bruschetta

Serves 4

Sweet, meaty and packed with protein, British crab meat is an incredibly versatile ingredient. This is a simple and quick dish to assemble that makes a luxurious light lunch or classy starter for dinner.

Topping

16 medium asparagus spears, washed and trimmed

400g mixed white and brown crab meat

2-3 tsp red chilli (depending on how spicy you want to make it), finely chopped

2 tsp fennel seeds, lightly crushed

4 tbsp mint, finely sliced

4 tbsp parsley, finely chopped

2 medium handfuls of rocket, roughly chopped

1 lemon, zest and juice

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Bruschetta

4 large slices of sourdough bread

1 clove garlic, peeled

1 twig of rosemary

4-6 tsp salted butter

Method

Topping

1 Finely slice the asparagus on an angle and place in a bowl. Add all the other topping ingredients, season well and mix. This can then be stored in the fridge or used straight away.

Bruschetta

1 Toast the slices of sourdough bread then rub with the garlic and rosemary.

2 Spread with butter and slice in half.

3 Pile the toast on to your serving plates and top with the crab and asparagus.