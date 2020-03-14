Red rum: a boozy concoction best for a flask

Boozy, warming and excellent enjoyed from a flask, red rum is a guaranteed crowd pleaser. Try Philippa Davis' recipe for this rhubarb, rum and ginger hot punch

RED RUM

It’s a sure bet everyone will love this rhubarb, rum and ginger hot punch.

For all the boozy recipes included here, it is worth remembering that alcohol starts to evaporate at 78°C and the longer it is cooked the more alcohol will disappear. In order to keep them as boozy as possible, always add the alcoholic ingredient at the end. The drink can be rewarmed gently once the alcohol is added but do not let it boil and do not cook it for any longer than a couple of minutes.

6 x 120ml servings

350ml water

250g caster sugar

1 strip orange peel

1 tsp vanilla bean paste

30g peeled and finely grated ginger

500g forced rhubarb, cut into 5cm lengths

150ml dark rum

90ml Campari

In a pan on a low heat add the water, sugar, orange peel, vanilla and ginger.

Once the sugar has dissolved simmer for a couple of minutes then add the rhubarb and cook gently for 20 minutes with a lid on; you want to extract as much flavour out of the rhubarb and into the liquid as possible.

Take off the heat and leave for 30 minutes then strain the liquid into another saucepan.

The cooked rhubarb is delicious for breakfast on its own or with yoghurt and granola.

Heat the rhubarb juice so it comes to simmer then add the rum and Campari.

Heat gently but do not let the punch boil.

Check the balance of flavours; you can add more rum if you want it boozier or a little hot water if it’s too strong.

Pour into your heated flask.