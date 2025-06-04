A refreshing dessert for a summer's evening.

Strawberries are fast coming into season and elderflowers are blooming on the branch.

So this recipe for strawberry, cardamom, elderflower and lime sherbet comes at the perfect time and makes for an incredible explosion of flavours.

(You might also like to see our recipe for elderflower cordial.)

Although sherbets are not as popular in the UK as in the States, I think they should be. Lighter and easier to make than an ice-cream yet creamier than a sorbet, they are a refreshing way to end a meal.

Strawberry, cardamom, elderflower and lime sherbert

Ingredients

15 cardamom pods, lightly crushed

50g caster sugar

2 tbsp elderflower cordial

1 lime (zest and juice)

360g strawberries, gently washed and hulled

1 tbsp runny honey

125g crème fraîche

50g milk

Method

To make strawberry, cardamom, elderflower and lime sherbet, first heat the cardamom with the sugar, elderflower and lime juice in a pan with a splash of water until the sugar has just dissolved. Leave to infuse for 20 minutes.

Place this, the strawberries and the rest of the ingredients in a food processor and blitz well.

Pass through a sieve to get rid of the cardamom and strawberry seeds then churn in an ice-cream maker until frozen.

If you don’t have an ice-cream maker, freeze for a couple of hours until semi hard then blitz in a food processor until smooth. Return to the freezer for another couple of hours until frozen.

As sherbets melt quicker than sorbets and ice-cream it is best to serve them in bowls or glasses that have been frozen.

