Double gunning is one of our greatest sporting traditions but there is far more to it than simply carrying a second shotgun. Adam Calvert advises.

The art of double gunning began in the 19th century with the advent of driven shooting. A method for those sporting Victorians to deal with high volumes of game, it sits among the greatest traditions of British game shooting. Few techniques combine heritage, skill and utility quite like it. Rooted in the grouse moors of the north (where addressing fast coveys of wild birds in order to harvest the surplus and maintain a healthy grouse population requires swift shooting), double gunning transforms driven shooting into something far more than a test of marksmanship: it becomes a performance of timing, efficiency and smooth repetition.

The advantage of double gunning

At its essence, double gunning allows the sportsman to shoot continuously by alternating between two shotguns. As one gun is fired it is handed to the loader, who simultaneously presents the second, fully reloaded gun. This seamless exchange repeats throughout the drive, minimising downtime and maximising opportunity. Though it may appear effortless to the outside eye, successful double gunning requires planning, preparation and, most importantly, an excellent working relationship with your loader. It is to some extent an art form. Today, while in no way used like our Victorian forebears did, When performed well, double gunning is as elegant as any field tradition we have double gunning remains a technique that every aspiring or expert grouse shot should have in their repertoire.

Safety

The critical element when double gunning is safety: not only of the person shooting but also of the loader. You must always hand the gun back to the loader with the safety catch on ‘safe’ regardless of whether fired or unfired, and the loader must always return the gun to you with the safety catch on ‘safe’. Be careful to allow the loader a safe space to shut the gun (particularly in a grouse butt), and the loader needs to be aware of where he is pointing the gun when he is shutting it. (Read the shooting safety rules.)

These instructions are for a right-handed gun, with the reverse appropriate for a left-handed sportsman.

How to double gun

The loader stands close behind your right shoulder, being careful not to be too far forward as to be in eyeline before the exchange takes place. This may involve moving with you as you turn to address different birds, particularly on a grouse moor. It is the loader’s job to keep out of the way, not vice versa.

Once the shotgun has been fired you must immediately apply the safety catch (whether one barrel or two has been fired) and then pass the gun back in your right hand by the grip. This should be held in a vertical position, not too close to your body and not too far away. You then extend your left hand, which should be open with your thumb and fingers spread wide to allow the loader to easily place the gun into it.

The loader, holding the loaded gun in his right hand in an upright position, places the gun into your left hand, firmly pushing the fore-end into the open hand until he feels you react and take the gun. At the same moment, the loader takes the now-fired gun by the barrels/ fore-end, pulling the gun clear to avoid a clash of barrels.

The loader then turns away and loads the gun, making sure that when they break or close the gun they are keeping themselves, you and any other participants on the day safe. Particular care should be taken in a grouse butt, especially when there is a guest in the butt with you. It is all too easy to open or close the gun inadvertently pointing it at someone. The loader must continuously adjust his position to stay clear and ensure he is optimally placed for reloading.

Essential equipment

Double gunning requires more than simply carrying a second shotgun: it demands a considered approach to kit. First and foremost, both guns should be identical in weight, balance and operation. I’m often surprised by how many clients favour one gun over the other in a matched pair, usually because of subtle differences in fit. Never assume a matched pair truly matches – find someone who knows what they are doing and check them.

Consistency between guns allows the sportsman to transition seamlessly without hesitation or adjustment. While side-by sides remain traditional, over-and-unders are increasingly popular, particularly among those who prefer modern handling characteristics. When fitting guns for double gunning, I often tailor measurements to enhance usability while shooting: bespoke grips for quick and correct hand placement, and larger non-selective safety catches that can be operated easily and instinctively.

A well-designed gun slip or double-gun case is essential for transport and organisation. Slips should include a comfortable carrying strap and offer protection without excessive weight – your loader will already be carrying enough without the burden of a heavy pair of slips.

Cartridge bags need to have plenty of capacity, with wide openings and cartridge slots. Some loaders also prefer Gannochy cartridge cases, which allow for pre-pairing cartridges the right way round to speed up reloads.

Finally, don’t overlook hearing and eye protection, for both the person shooting and the loader. Clear communication is vital, and electronic ear defenders help maintain situational awareness while safeguarding hearing.

What makes a good loader?

A good double-gun loader is more than just a pair of quick hands. They have a calm, competent presence and understand the rhythm of the day, anticipating the needs of the sportsman with near-instinctive precision. The best loaders are discreet yet ever-present, maintaining safety as their highest priority while ensuring each exchange is smooth and unhurried. A good loader adapts to the quarry, the pace of the drive and the style of the person shooting, all while managing cartridges, maintaining awareness of those around them and keeping the guns clean and functioning.

I would strongly recommend taking your own loader into the field. I never shoot without mine, and I’m in distinguished company: among those who share this view are the Duke of Northumberland, Wenty Beaumont and José ‘Pepe’ Fanjul. The more time a loader spends with a particular shot, the deeper the understanding becomes. This familiarity fosters seamless teamwork, enhancing not only performance but the entire shooting experience.

Above all, a good loader fosters a quiet trust with the sportsman, one built on communication, consistency and shared experience. In many ways, a great loader is the unsung hero of a successful doublegunning day.

During the golden age

The use of double guns and even triple-gun set-ups was a hallmark of elite sportsmanship in the golden age of British game shooting. Among the most celebrated practitioners was Lord Ripon, whose legendary tally of more than half a million head of game was made possible by his mastery of the double-gun system. Assisted by hugely skilled loaders, Ripon could maintain a near-continuous rate of fire, and once accounted for 28 pheasants in a single minute. His technique exemplified the ruthless efficiency and elegance of Victorian double gunning. Similarly, Lord Walsingham’s use of double- and even triple-gun teams allowed him to shoot with relentless speed and precision, a necessity on the fast-flying moors of Yorkshire.

Sir Ralph Payne-Gallwey was also a skilled shot and a highly vocal advocate of the double-gun system. His writings detailed the mechanics and etiquette of double gunning, helping to set out the practice for future generations.

Even earlier, Colonel Peter Hawker experimented with double-barrelled guns and wrote extensively about their advantages in the field. Though he pre-dated the formalised double-gun system, his innovations laid the groundwork for its later refinement. Together, these men not only mastered the art of shooting but elevated the double gun from a tool to a symbol of sporting excellence.

True pleasure

While double gunning is steeped in tradition and offers undeniable advantages, it is by no means a requirement. Many experienced shots prefer to use a single gun, particularly if they value a slower, more deliberate pace or simply feel more comfortable without the added complexity. If you are not used to double gunning it can frequently present more problems than it fixes. Ultimately, the best choice is the one that allows you to shoot safely, confidently and with enjoyment.

For all its practical benefits, the true pleasure of double gunning lies in its feel. There is a grace to the rhythm, a joy in the shared experience and a quiet pride in mastering something that takes time, patience and trust. When performed well, it is as elegant as any field tradition we have. It also offers the sportsman the ability to execute what for many will be the pinnacle of their shooting career: two grouse killed cleanly in front, a change of guns and two grouse killed cleanly behind.

In an era when speed and volume can sometimes overshadow craft and tradition, double gunning remains a bastion of considered, skilful shooting. It requires more effort, preparation and coordination but rewards with far greater satisfaction