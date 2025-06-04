You don't have to purchase it in a shop. Try our homemade Pimm's recipe and you'll never buy it readymade again.

Homemade Pimm’s is straightforward to make but it’s a touch stronger than the shop-bought stuff.

Try our basic recipe and once confident, adjust the tipple to taste.

How to make homemade Pimm’s

Mix two parts of good, 40% gin with two parts red vermouth, one part Cointreau, one part port and a good dash of angostura bitters. The result is stronger than Pimm’s, and an extra splash of any of the above can be added to suit your own taste. To this mixture add lemonade, ginger ale or tonic water.

We prefer ginger ale, as it gives the drink more ‘bite’ and is less sweet.

We also have a Christmas recipe for homemade Pimm’s. It’s far too delicious a drink to enjoy only in summer.

Or if you do want to buy Pimm’s

The original Pimm’s No 1 can be enhanced with the addition of gin or a glass of dry sherry; alternatively, try mixing it with champagne or sparkling wine to make a Pimm’s Royal Cup.

