This aromatic, creamy pheasant stew topped with light, fluffy, cheesy scones is the ultimate comfort food says Philippa Davis. Serves 8
Tarragon pheasant, mushroom and leek cobbler with yoghurt and cheese scones
Ingredients
- 4 tbsp olive oil
- 4 tbsp salted butter
- 8 skinless pheasant breasts, cut into bite-sized chunks
- 4 medium leeks, sliced into 2cm-thick circles
- 350g chestnut mushrooms, chopped into bite-sized pieces
- 2 tbsp plain flour
- 20g tarragon leaves, finely chopped
- 1 tbsp Dijon mustard
- 200ml dry white wine
- 600ml pheasant stock
- 200ml crème fraîche
Scones
- 450g self-raising flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- ¼ tsp black pepper
- ½ tsp mustard powder
- 220g cold salted butter
- 150g mature cheddar
- 175ml plain yoghurt
- 2 tbsp milk
Method
- In a deep ovenproof pot on a medium to high heat, brown the pheasant in batches in 2 tablespoons of the butter and 2 tablespoons of the oil. Cook until just done and then remove to a plate.
- Add the remaining oil and butter to the pot and stir in the leeks and mushrooms. Turn the heat to medium, season then sauté until the leeks have softened, stirring often.
- Put in the flour, tarragon and mustard. Cook for a couple of minutes then, while stirring, pour in the white wine and pheasant stock. Bring to a low simmer and cook for 5 minutes before returning the pheasant to the pot. Take off the heat and stir in the crème fraîche.
Scones
- Preheat the oven to 190°C fan/Gas Mark 61/2. In a bowl whisk together the flour, baking powder, pepper and mustard.
- Grate in the butter and cheese then rub in with your fingertips. Stir in the yoghurt and lightly bring together. Roll into a 3cm-thick disc and cut out your scones.
- Place on top of the hot pheasant mix. Brush the scones with milk and bake for around 25 minutes or until they are golden and fluffy.
- Serve with a dressed green salad.