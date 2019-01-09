Pheasant chilli with black beans and chocolate

Stay warm this January with Philippa Davis' pheasant chilli with black beans and chocolate - a spicy, rich, satisfying supper

Bleak January evenings call for chilli. Philippa Davis’ pheasant chilli with black beans and chocolate is rich and satisfying, and easy to make for a weekday supper.

A little touch of chilli is exactly what is called for on cold, dark January nights. The chocolate added at the end gives the dish a delicious richness.

  • 1 pheasant
  • 2 red onions, peeled and diced into 1cm cubes
  • 2 garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped
  • 2 small carrots, peeled and finely chopped
  • 2 tsp dried marjoram
  • 2 tsp cumin seeds
  • 1 tsp dried chilli flakes
  • 500g passata
  • 1 tin black beans (240g drained weight)
  • 400ml pheasant stock
  • 40g dark chocolate
  • 2 tbsp finely chopped parsley

To serve

  • 4 tbsp sour cream
  • 1 dsp chopped parsley
  • Tortilla chips

Take the breasts off the pheasant and cut into strips.

Place the rest of the carcass with the legs into a saucepan and add one litre of cold water.

On a medium heat bring to a simmer and cook for one hour.

Strip the leg meat from the bones and keep to one side; strain and reserve the liquid.

Give the saucepan a quick rinse, put back on a medium heat and gently sauté the onions, garlic and carrots with the marjoram, cumin and chilli until soft.

Add the pheasant breast and shredded leg meat and fry for a couple more minutes.

Add the passata, black beans, 400ml of the pheasant cooking liquid and season.

Bring to a simmer and cook for 30 minutes before stirring in the chocolate and chopped parsley.

Serve hot with a spoonful of sour cream, a few leaves of parsley and a pile of tortilla chips.