Stay warm this January with Philippa Davis' pheasant chilli with black beans and chocolate - a spicy, rich, satisfying supper

Bleak January evenings call for chilli. Philippa Davis’ pheasant chilli with black beans and chocolate is rich and satisfying, and easy to make for a weekday supper.

Start clearing the freezer by serving up game suppers. Our top 10 best pheasant recipes are The Field’s tried, tested and trusted recipes. From a warming carbonara, to pheasant Kiev for the smalls and an impressive roast when you have a full house, we have plenty of inspiration.

PHEASANT CHILLI WITH BLACK BEANS AND CHOCOLATE

A little touch of chilli is exactly what is called for on cold, dark January nights. The chocolate added at the end gives the dish a delicious richness.

1 pheasant

2 red onions, peeled and diced into 1cm cubes

2 garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped

2 small carrots, peeled and finely chopped

2 tsp dried marjoram

2 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp dried chilli flakes

500g passata

1 tin black beans (240g drained weight)

400ml pheasant stock

40g dark chocolate

2 tbsp finely chopped parsley

To serve

4 tbsp sour cream

1 dsp chopped parsley

Tortilla chips

Take the breasts off the pheasant and cut into strips.

Place the rest of the carcass with the legs into a saucepan and add one litre of cold water.

On a medium heat bring to a simmer and cook for one hour.

Strip the leg meat from the bones and keep to one side; strain and reserve the liquid.

Give the saucepan a quick rinse, put back on a medium heat and gently sauté the onions, garlic and carrots with the marjoram, cumin and chilli until soft.

Add the pheasant breast and shredded leg meat and fry for a couple more minutes.

Add the passata, black beans, 400ml of the pheasant cooking liquid and season.

Bring to a simmer and cook for 30 minutes before stirring in the chocolate and chopped parsley.

Serve hot with a spoonful of sour cream, a few leaves of parsley and a pile of tortilla chips.