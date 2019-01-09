Stay warm this January with Philippa Davis' pheasant chilli with black beans and chocolate - a spicy, rich, satisfying supper
Bleak January evenings call for chilli. Philippa Davis’ pheasant chilli with black beans and chocolate is rich and satisfying, and easy to make for a weekday supper.
Start clearing the freezer by serving up game suppers. Our top 10 best pheasant recipes are The Field’s tried, tested and trusted recipes. From a warming carbonara, to pheasant Kiev for the smalls and an impressive roast when you have a full house, we have plenty of inspiration.
PHEASANT CHILLI WITH BLACK BEANS AND CHOCOLATE
A little touch of chilli is exactly what is called for on cold, dark January nights. The chocolate added at the end gives the dish a delicious richness.
- 1 pheasant
- 2 red onions, peeled and diced into 1cm cubes
- 2 garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped
- 2 small carrots, peeled and finely chopped
- 2 tsp dried marjoram
- 2 tsp cumin seeds
- 1 tsp dried chilli flakes
- 500g passata
- 1 tin black beans (240g drained weight)
- 400ml pheasant stock
- 40g dark chocolate
- 2 tbsp finely chopped parsley
To serve
- 4 tbsp sour cream
- 1 dsp chopped parsley
- Tortilla chips
Take the breasts off the pheasant and cut into strips.
Place the rest of the carcass with the legs into a saucepan and add one litre of cold water.
On a medium heat bring to a simmer and cook for one hour.
Strip the leg meat from the bones and keep to one side; strain and reserve the liquid.
Give the saucepan a quick rinse, put back on a medium heat and gently sauté the onions, garlic and carrots with the marjoram, cumin and chilli until soft.
Add the pheasant breast and shredded leg meat and fry for a couple more minutes.
Add the passata, black beans, 400ml of the pheasant cooking liquid and season.
Bring to a simmer and cook for 30 minutes before stirring in the chocolate and chopped parsley.
Serve hot with a spoonful of sour cream, a few leaves of parsley and a pile of tortilla chips.