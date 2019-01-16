Partridge fideuà: a nourishing, winter feast

This Valencian dish with a game twist gives the nourishment needed in January. Try Philippa Davis' partridge fideuà to try something a little different with your brace

Partridge is a super bird for introducing newcomers to game, and shouldn’t be left forgotten in the freezer. Our top 10 best partridge recipes are The Field’s favourite suppers, including impressive roasts, a tart fit for a supper party and goujons for the smalls.

PARTRIDGE FIDEUA

This dish is similar to paella but it uses pasta instead of rice. Originating from Valencia, the dish would traditionally consist of shellfish and thin strands of pasta (fideus) and be seasoned with lemon and saffron. Including partridge with its stock is an excellent addition and helps to make it the perfect nourishing winter feast.

2 partridges

3 tbsp olive oil

2 white onions, peeled and cut in to 1cm cubes

4 garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped

2 celery sticks, finely chopped

1 green pepper, deseeded and cut into 1cm cubes

6 bay leaves

80g cooking chorizo, cut in to 2cm cubes

160g vermicelli pasta

150g squid rings

125g raw prawns

600ml game stock

Pinch of saffron

To serve

1 tbsp finely chopped parsley

4 wedges lemon

A pinch of paprika

Mayonnaise

Remove the breasts from the bones and keep to one side. Place the carcass with the legs in a saucepan with a litre of cold water.

Bring to a simmer and cook for one hour.

Strain and reserve the liquid and strip the meat from the bones.

In a frying pan or paella dish, gently sauté in the olive oil the onions, garlic, celery and pepper with the bay leaves and chorizo for 15 minutes; the onions should have softened and started to go sweet.

Add the pasta, squid rings, prawns, partridge breasts and shredded leg meat, season with salt and pepper then pour over the stock and sprinkle over the saffron.

Bring to a simmer and cook for about 5 minutes. Everything should be cooked and most of the stock absorbed.

Serve straight away with a sprinkle of parsley and paprika, wedges of lemon and a bowl of mayonnaise.