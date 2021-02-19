For the very best of both British cheese and wild food, try Philippa Davis' game cobbler with smoked cheese scones

There is no need to stick to old faithfuls like brie and cheddar. Britain has a wealth of excellent cheeses to try. Start with Philippa Davis’ game cobbler with smoked cheese scones.

GAME COBBLER WITH SMOKD CHEESE SCONES

For the scones, I have used a rich, smoked cheese. Great examples are: Oak smoked Lincolnshire Poacher; Lyburn Oak Smoked (Wiltshire); Quickes Cold-smoked Goat’s Cheddar (Devon).

Serves 4

Ingredients

1kg mixed game or venison cut into 2cm cubes

2 tbsp plain flour

2 tsp ground juniper

2 tsp caraway seeds

1 tbsp finely chopped rosemary

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp butter

2 yellow onions, peeled and diced

4 medium carrots, peeled and cubed

4 sticks celery, cut into 1cm lengths

1 leek, cut lengthways then into 1cm lengths

250g chestnut mushrooms, halved

150ml red wine

50ml port

500ml game stock

Worcestershire sauce

Smoked Cheese Scones

300g self-raising flour

½ tsp baking powder

75g cold butter, grated

150g smoked cheese, grated

2 tbsp finely chopped parsley

170ml cold milk

1 egg, beaten with a little milk

Preheat the oven to 160°C fan/gas mark 2.5.

In a large bowl, mix the game with the flour, juniper, caraway seeds and rosemary. Season.

In a casserole pot on a medium heat sauté the onions, carrots, celery and leek in 1 tablespoon butter and 1 tablespoon olive oil until soft. Scoop into a bowl, add the remaining tablespoon of olive oil and tablespoon of butter then brown the meat with the flour. Add the cooked vegetables, mushrooms, wine, port, stock and Worcestershire sauce.

Bring to a simmer, place the lid on then cook in the oven for about 3 hours or until the meat is tender.

Turn the oven up to 180°C fan/gas mark 4.

For the smoked cheddar scones, mix the flour, baking powder, butter, cheese and parsley. Rub together then stir in the milk. Bring together into a ball then roll into a 3cm-thick disk.

Cut out 3cm circles and brush with the egg (you should get about 12). Once done, place on top of the stew and cook uncovered for 25 minutes. They should be cooked and golden. Serve hot.