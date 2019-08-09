It may seem like an unnecessary extravagance for the hill, but Philippa Davis' chocolate and orange fruit tea cake is best for when sustenance is required

A day on the hill calls for hearty fare – but it must be robust enough to survive the journey. Philippa Davis’ chocolate and orange fruit tea cake is perfect for keeping in a pocket until sustenance is required. It may seem like an unnecessary extravagance, particularly when packing immediately after breakfast, but it will be just what is called for to see you through to the afternoon.

Pack those pockets properly for a day on the hill. Our venison sausage rolls are a long-time favourite, perfect for picnics, point-to-points and shoot ‘grog’ stops alike. Or for a pud that will make it up the hill for lunch in the bothy, our peach, fig, plum and croissant pudding will not disappoint. Plus, it makes an excellent surreptitious breakfast…

CHOCOLATE AND ORANGE FRUIT TEA CAKE

Serves 12

Cake

250ml boiling water

2 teabags

100g glacé cherries

100g mixed dried fruit

2 tbsp orange liqueur

250g room-temperature butter

250g soft brown sugar

260g self-raising flour

4 eggs

2 tsp mixed spice

1 tbsp cocoa powder

100g roughly chopped walnuts

1 orange, zest only

100g dark chocolate chips

Icing

150g icing sugar

2-3 tbsp double cream

2 tsp orange liqueur

Preheat the oven to 170°C/325°F/Gas Mark 3.

Line 2 x 1lb loaf tins with baking paper.

In a pan on a low heat add the boiling water, teabags, cherries and dried fruit. Bring to a simmer and cook until the liquid has been soaked up. Take off the heat, leave to cool, remove the teabags then stir in the liqueur.

Beat the butter and sugar until pale and fluffy, then gently add in the eggs.

Stir in the rest of ingredients, pour into the tins and bake for 50 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean. Leave to cool.

Mix all the icing ingredients together, pour over the top and leave to set, about four hours.