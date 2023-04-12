Philippa Davis has created three very special recipes to mark the occasion of the crowning of HM King Charles III and HM The Queen Consort

As The Prince of Wales, HM King Charles III regularly championed British food and drink producers. So this month, I have used a few of their products for inspiration. In 1999 at Highgrove he brought together cheesemakers, cheesemongers, government ministers and civil servants to save the British artisan cheese industry. Today, with the variety and quality of cheeses available, it is clear that his intervention was successful and has had a lasting effect.

In 2004 The King helped launch the Mutton Renaissance Campaign to support British farmers who were struggling to find a market for older animals. Mutton is also said to be one of his favourite dishes.

As a chef, food writer and country dweller I am heartened to see how the Royal Family has supported the role farming plays in our society. Leading by example, they have shown us we can all connect to the surrounding land that feeds us by making good choices in how and what we buy, cook and eat.

A TRIO OF DELICIOUS CORONATION DISHES

CELEBRATION MUTTON PIE WITH LINSEED PASTRY

The Mutton Renaissance Campaign ensured quality by insisting on forage-fed animals that could be traced to a single place of origin.

Ingredients – serves 6

Pie filling

3 tbsp rapeseed oil

1kg stewing mutton, diced

2 medium yellow onions, peeled and diced into 2cm cubes

3 medium-sized carrots, peeled and diced into 1cm cubes

4 sticks celery, diced into 1cm cubes

1 tbsp rosemary, finely chopped

2 tbsp plain flour

200ml white wine

100ml vermouth

300ml water

1 heaped tbsp crab apple/ medlar or redcurrant jelly

Pie – bottom pastry

150g plain flour

50g wholemeal flour

40g linseed seeds

100g chilled salted butter

1 egg yolk

1 tbsp ice water

Pie – top

300g all-butter puff pastry, ready rolled

1 egg yolk

1 tbsp milk

Salad dressing

1½ tsp cider vinegar

1½ tsp wholegrain mustard

1½ tbsp mayonnaise

Salad

3 bunches of watercress, washed and trimmed

You will need a 27cm diameter pie dish

METHOD

Filling

In a heavy-based pan on a medium to high heat, season and brown the mutton in the rapeseed oil.

Add the onions, carrots, celery and rosemary. Cook for 10 minutes so the vegetables start to soften. Stir often.

Sprinkle over then stir in the flour.

Mix in the wine, vermouth, water and jelly; season and bring to a simmer.

Cook covered for about 3 hours, stirring occasionally, until the mutton is tender – either in a slow cooker on high or in a low Aga or oven.

Once cooked, check the seasoning then allow to cool completely.

Pastry

Preheat the oven to 180°C fan/Gas Mark 6.

In a bowl, mix the flours together with the seeds.

Grate in the cold butter and rub together until the mix resembles breadcrumbs.

Add the yolk and bring together to form a dough using a little cold water.

Shape into a disc and chill for 30 minutes.

To assemble

Roll out the pastry, cover the pie dish bottom and top with the chilled cooked mutton.

Cover with a circle of puff pastry, crimp the edges and decorate with any offcuts.

Mix the egg yolk and milk together and brush the top of the pie. Cut in a few slits.

Bake for 1 hour or until bubbling and golden.

Whisk together the dressing ingredients and toss through the watercress.

Serve the mutton pie hot with the salad.

CORONATION CAKE WITH RHUBARB, WALNUTS AND HONEY

Through his biodynamic farming methods, The King has created ‘bee friendly’ environments and has hives on several of his estates.

Ingredients – makes 8 slices

200g salted butter

175g golden caster sugar

175g self-raising flour

1½ tsp baking powder

150g walnuts, finely ground

3 medium free-range eggs

1 tbsp plain yogurt or milk

1 tsp vanilla bean paste

1 orange, zest only

300g rhubarb, in 2cm lengths

2 tbsp British runny honey

To decorate

2 tbsp icing sugar, sifted

Orange juice

2 tbsp walnuts, lightly crushed

Edible gold leaf

You will need a deep 23cm springform cake tin

METHOD

Grease and line the cake tin.

Preheat oven to 160°C fan/ Gas Mark 4.

Beat the butter and sugar together until pale and fluffy.

In another bowl mix the flour, baking powder and ground walnuts together.

Lightly beat the eggs in a jug with the milk, vanilla bean paste and orange zest.

Beat half the eggs and flour mix into the butter and sugar; once combined, add the rest.

Pour half the cake batter into the tin, distribute half the rhubarb on top then spread the rest of the batter over and finish with the rhubarb.

Bake for 1 hour.

Spoon over the honey and leave to cool.

To decorate

Mix the icing sugar and enough orange juice to form a thick icing. Drizzle over the cake then top with the walnuts and edible gold leaf.

BRITISH CHEESE, ASPARAGUS AND EGG GRATIN

For this recipe choose an artisan cheese that is local to you. The topping is best made with a hard variety.

Ingredients – serves 6

375g asparagus

6 soft-boiled eggs, peeled and cut in half

Sauce

3 tbsp butter

3 tbsp plain flour

600ml milk

2 tsp Dijon mustard

¾ tsp ground nutmeg

Pinch of cayenne pepper

150g British artisan cheese local to you

Topping

75g panko breadcrumbs

10g parsley

75g butter, grated

75g British artisan hard cheese, local to you

METHOD

Preheat the oven to 220°C fan/Gas Mark 9.

Blanch the asparagus in a pan of lightly salted water for 1 minute then drain. Place in a baking dish and top with the eggs.

Sauce

In a pan on a low heat, melt the butter then stir in the flour.

In a slow, steady stream whisk in the milk to create a smooth sauce. Cook it slowly until it bubbles, then add the mustard, ground nutmeg, cayenne pepper and cheese. Check the seasoning and cook for a couple of minutes more.

Pour over the asparagus and eggs.

Topping

In a bowl, mix the topping ingredients then scatter over the dish.

Bake on the top shelf for 15 to 20 minutes or until golden and bubbling.

Serve straight away with a glass of chilled English fizz.